      Goede mondverzorging hoeft niet moeilijk te zijn

       
      De Philips Sonicare FlexCare Connected neemt alle onzekerheid weg als het gaat om uw mondverzorging.  Meerdere slimme sensoren sturen uw poetsgegevens via Bluetooth naar de Sonicare-app voor persoonlijke begeleiding, feedback en een grondige gebitsreiniging.

      Recensies

      Wees de eerste om dit artikel te beoordelen

      Aanbevolen verkoopprijs: 169,99 €
      App Store
      Google Play

      • Technische specificaties

        Poetsstanden
        Poetsstanden
        Clean
        • Buitengewoon schoon, elke dag
        White
        • Verwijdert oppervlaktevlekken
        Deep Clean
        • Voor een verkwikkend grondige reiniging
        3 intensiteitsniveaus
        • Laag
        • Medium
        • Hoog
        Meegeleverde artikelen
        Meegeleverde artikelen
        Handvatten
        • 1 FlexCare Platinum Connected
        Opzetborstels
        • 1 AdaptiveClean
        • 1 InterCare-standaardborstel
        Docking station
        • 1
        Reisetui
        • 1
        Connectiviteit
        Connectiviteit
        Draadloze Bluetooth®-technologie
        • Verbonden tandenpoetsapp
        Compatibiliteit
        Compatibiliteit
        Compatibiliteit met Android
        • Android-telefoons
        • Tablets met Bluetooth 4.0
        Compatibel met iOS
        • iPad 3e generatie of hoger
        • iPhone 4S of hoger
        • met iOS7-besturingssysteem
        Ontwerp en afwerking
        Ontwerp en afwerking
        Kleur
        • Wit
        Reinigingsprestaties
        Reinigingsprestaties
        Snelheid
        • Tot 62.000 poetsbewegingen/min
        Performance
        • Verwijdert tot wel 10 keer meer tandplak*
        Gezondheidsvoordelen
        • Verbetert gezondheid van tandvlees in slechts twee weken
        Wittere tanden
        • Helpt verkleuringen op natuurlijke wijze te verwijderen
        Timer
        • BrushPacer en SmarTimer
        Poetsdruksensor
        • Laat het handvat trillen om de gebruiker te waarschuwen
        Gebruiksgemak
        Gebruiksgemak
        Systeem voor opzetborstel
        • Gemakkelijk opklikbare opzetborstels
        Poetstijd
        • Tot 2 weken
        Batterij-indicator
        • Het lampje geeft de batterijstatus aan
        Handvat
        • Slank, ergonomisch design
        Display
        • Verlicht display
        Technische specificaties
        Technische specificaties
        Batterij
        • Oplaadbaar
        Batterijtype
        • Lithium-ion
        Gebruikstijd (van volledig opgeladen tot leeg)
        • Tot 2 weken
        Vermogen
        Vermogen
        Voltage
        • 110 - 220 V
        Service
        Service
        Garantie
        • 2 jaar beperkte garantie

      Handleidingen en documentatie

      Veelgestelde vragen

      Problemen oplossen

      Apps (2)
      Voeding/opladen/levensduur batterij (1)
      Apparaat (3)
      Trillingen (2)
      Problemen met geluid (1)
      Functionaliteit (1)
      Terug naar andere vragen
      Terug naar andere vragen

