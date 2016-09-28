With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.

With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.

With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.

With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.

With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.