      L'hygiène buccodentaire n'est pas une affaire d'approximation

       
      La Philips Sonicare FlexCare Connected élimine toute incertitude en matière d’hygiène buccodentaire. Plusieurs capteurs intelligents envoient vos données de brossage à l'appli Sonicare via Bluetooth pour un coaching personnalisé et des commentaires pour un nettoyage complet.

      Prix de vente recommandé: 169,99 €
      App Store
      Google Play

      • Caractéristiques

        Modes
        Modes
        Clean
        • Pour un nettoyage quotidien exceptionnel
        Blanche
        • Élimine les taches à la surface des dents
        Deep Clean
        • Pour un nettoyage en profondeur vivifiant
        3 réglages d'intensité
        • Faible
        • Moyen
        • Fort
        Accessoires inclus
        Accessoires inclus
        Manches
        • 1 FlexCare Platinum Connected
        Têtes de brosse
        • 1 AdaptiveClean
        • 1 InterCare standard
        Chargeur
        • 1
        Housse de voyage
        • 1
        Connectivité
        Connectivité
        Technologie sans fil Bluetooth®
        • Application de brossage connectée
        Compatibilité
        Compatibilité
        Compatibilité Android
        • Téléphones Android
        • Tablettes compatibles Bluetooth® 4.0
        Compatibilité iOS
        • iPad 3e génération ou ultérieure
        • iPhone 4S ou supérieur
        • avec système d'exploitation iOS7
        Design et finition
        Design et finition
        Couleur
        • Blanche
        Performances de brossage
        Performances de brossage
        Vitesse
        • Jusqu'à 62 000 mouvements de brosse par minute
        Performance
        • Élimine jusqu'à 10 x plus de plaque dentaire*
        Bénéfices santé
        • Des gencives plus saines en seulement deux semaines
        Efficacité blancheur
        • Aide à éliminer naturellement les taches
        Minuteur
        • BrushPacer et SmarTimer
        Capteur de pression
        • Le manche vibre pour alerter l'utilisateur
        Facile d'utilisation
        Facile d'utilisation
        Système de tête de brosse
        • Têtes de brosse faciles à clipser
        Autonomie de brossage
        • Jusqu'à 2 semaines
        Indicateur d'autonomie
        • Témoin lumineux indiquant le niveau de la batterie
        Poignée
        • Design ergonomique ultracompact
        Afficheur
        • Écran lumineux
        Spécificités techniques
        Spécificités techniques
        Batterie
        • Rechargeable
        Type de batterie
        • Lithium ION
        Autonomie (de la charge maximale à la décharge totale)
        • Jusqu'à 2 semaines
        Alimentation
        Alimentation
        Tension
        • 110-220 V
        Entretien
        Entretien
        Garantie
        • Garantie 2 ans

      Conditions générales