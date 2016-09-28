La Philips Sonicare FlexCare Connected élimine toute incertitude en matière d’hygiène buccodentaire. Plusieurs capteurs intelligents envoient vos données de brossage à l'appli Sonicare via Bluetooth pour un coaching personnalisé et des commentaires pour un nettoyage complet.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.