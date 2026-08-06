Their noise canceling is good and the audio is decent, but for the price it is not worth. Especially since there are more and more problems the more you used them. At first everything advertised was working. Then you would need to disconnect the google assistant and reconnect it for it to work. Then you would need to reconnect the earbuds to your phone since the left one did not work, but it has started working normally again. Then it stopped automatically connecting to my phone, so I would have to manually connect it each time. Then the assistant completely broke. You need to do the same process as before, or else it would not be connected. But when connected every action you can do just makes the noise for when you start recording, but nothing happens no matter what you do.