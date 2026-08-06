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  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
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  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
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  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
  • Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.

Arrêté

8000 seriesÉcouteurs intra-auriculaires True Wireless

TAT8505BK/00

2.6
| (12) Avis

1 récompense

Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.
Plongez au cœur d'un son riche et détaillé ou percevez le monde qui vous entoure. Ces écouteurs True Wireless raffinés sont dotés de la technologie de réduction de bruit active et du mode « aware » pour contrôler ce que vous entendez. Leur design circulaire sophistiqué attire tous les regards.
Voir tous les avantages

Une écoute agréable. Un style irrésistible.

  • HP 13 mm/conception arrière fermée

  • Bluetooth®

  • Noire

Réduction de bruit active hybride. Focalisez votre attention.

Réduction de bruit active hybride. Focalisez votre attention.

Lorsque vous voulez vous plonger dans votre musique, ces écouteurs True Wireless éliminent les distractions. Un microphone externe et un microphone interne fonctionnent de concert pour filtrer le bruit externe. Avec le mode « aware », reconnectez-vous avec le monde extérieur quand vous en avez besoin.

Un son riche et enveloppant sublimé par des basses généreuses

Un son riche et enveloppant sublimé par des basses généreuses

Les haut-parleurs 13 mm parfaitement réglés produisent des basses puissantes et une clarté exceptionnelle pour chaque morceau. Si vous retirez un écouteur, la musique s'interrompt. Il vous suffit de le remettre pour qu'elle reprenne.

Coffret de charge. Profitez de jusqu'à 24 heures d'autonomie.

Coffret de charge. Profitez de jusqu'à 24 heures d'autonomie.

L'étui de chargement peut être rechargé sans fil ou en USB-C. Un étui entièrement chargé vous offre 18 heures d'autonomie supplémentaires. Les écouteurs proposent 6 heures d'écoute en une seule charge (5 heures avec la fonction ANC). Si vous les chargez 15 minutes, ils vous procureront une heure d'écoute supplémentaire.

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Récompenses

  • Award image AWARD-1679621

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

2.6

sur 6

12

Avis

06/08/2026

Österreich

Österreich

The best sound I've ever heard

I have been listening to music every day for many years, and I can honestly say these are the best true wireless earbuds I have ever owned. The sound is incredibly natural, crystal clear, powerful, and perfectly balanced. The bass is deep and rich without overwhelming the mids and highs, making every song sound exactly as it should. I have tried many other earbuds, including more expensive models, but none of them come close to the sound quality of these. For me, this is the reference for how wireless earbuds should sound. The only thing I cannot understand is why Philips decided to discontinue this model. That was a huge mistake. Instead of stopping production, they should have kept making them and used this sound quality as the benchmark for future models. I highly recommend these earbuds to anyone who truly cares about music and wants outstanding sound quality instead of marketing hype. Even today, after trying many alternatives, I still haven't found another pair that matches them. Please bring this model back or create a successor with the same incredible sound signature.

Avantages

Outstanding natural sound, deep bass, crystal-clear vocals, excellent balance, comfortable fit, premium build quality. Still the best-sounding true wireless earbuds I have ever used.

Contre

Philips discontinued this amazing model. That was a huge mistake. Please bring it back or release a true successor with the same incredible sound quality.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit 8000 series TAT8505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2021-03-01

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit 8000 series TAT8505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2021-03-01

08/03/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Acheteur vérifié

Great, comfortable and just work

Had these for a few weeks now and have had no issues. Work perfectly well with my Samsung phone. Also been able to connect them to my Surface Laptop and the Amazon Fire Tablet without any issues. Definitely worthwhile and would happily recommend

Avantages

Connects no issues with other devices, decent battery life

Contre

None yet

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit 8000 series TAT8505BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit 8000 series TAT8505BK In-ear true wireless headphones

02/02/2022

Nederland

Nederland

Acheteur vérifié

PUIK GELUID

Opbergdoosje en earbuds zien er mooi uit. Earbuds hadden voor mijn gevoel een wat stroever oppervlak mogen hebben om uit je handen glijden te voorkomen. Jarenlang heb ik (hobby) op professioneel niveau audio-opnamen van voornamelijk klassieke muziek gemaakt die o.a. op cd zijn verschenen of door radio werden uitgezonden. Hoogtepunt: Bach's Hohe Messe met wereldpremière (2002). Kwaliteit geluid: zeer fraai, doch geen topklasse. Het is van belang dat de juiste maat rubber dopjes is geplaats. Zo niet, dan verlies je veel bas en klinkt het iel. Uit mijn opnametijd herinner ik me een Philips over-ear koptelefoon die - hoewel modeste prijs - topklasse geluid gaf. Philips weet echt wel hoe het moet. Omdat ik meestal hooguit een paar uur achter elkaar luister, heb ik geen klagen over de gebruiksduur van de ingebouwde oplaadbare batterij.

Avantages

Goed geluid, voldoende gebruikstijd batterij

Contre

buitenzijde iets te glad

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit 8000 series TAT8505BK Volledig draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit 8000 series TAT8505BK Volledig draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon

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