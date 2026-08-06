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Arrêté
TAT8505BK/00
HP 13 mm/conception arrière fermée
Bluetooth®
Noire
Lorsque vous voulez vous plonger dans votre musique, ces écouteurs True Wireless éliminent les distractions. Un microphone externe et un microphone interne fonctionnent de concert pour filtrer le bruit externe. Avec le mode « aware », reconnectez-vous avec le monde extérieur quand vous en avez besoin.
Les haut-parleurs 13 mm parfaitement réglés produisent des basses puissantes et une clarté exceptionnelle pour chaque morceau. Si vous retirez un écouteur, la musique s'interrompt. Il vous suffit de le remettre pour qu'elle reprenne.
L'étui de chargement peut être rechargé sans fil ou en USB-C. Un étui entièrement chargé vous offre 18 heures d'autonomie supplémentaires. Les écouteurs proposent 6 heures d'écoute en une seule charge (5 heures avec la fonction ANC). Si vous les chargez 15 minutes, ils vous procureront une heure d'écoute supplémentaire.
Récompenses
2.6
sur 6
12
Avis
PASARICA STELIAN
06/08/2026
Österreich
The best sound I've ever heard
I have been listening to music every day for many years, and I can honestly say these are the best true wireless earbuds I have ever owned. The sound is incredibly natural, crystal clear, powerful, and perfectly balanced. The bass is deep and rich without overwhelming the mids and highs, making every song sound exactly as it should. I have tried many other earbuds, including more expensive models, but none of them come close to the sound quality of these. For me, this is the reference for how wireless earbuds should sound. The only thing I cannot understand is why Philips decided to discontinue this model. That was a huge mistake. Instead of stopping production, they should have kept making them and used this sound quality as the benchmark for future models. I highly recommend these earbuds to anyone who truly cares about music and wants outstanding sound quality instead of marketing hype. Even today, after trying many alternatives, I still haven't found another pair that matches them. Please bring this model back or create a successor with the same incredible sound signature.
Avantages
Outstanding natural sound, deep bass, crystal-clear vocals, excellent balance, comfortable fit, premium build quality. Still the best-sounding true wireless earbuds I have ever used.
Contre
Philips discontinued this amazing model. That was a huge mistake. Please bring it back or release a true successor with the same incredible sound quality.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit 8000 series TAT8505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2021-03-01
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit 8000 series TAT8505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2021-03-01
Jml3_uk
08/03/2023
United Kingdom
Acheteur vérifié
Great, comfortable and just work
Had these for a few weeks now and have had no issues. Work perfectly well with my Samsung phone. Also been able to connect them to my Surface Laptop and the Amazon Fire Tablet without any issues. Definitely worthwhile and would happily recommend
Avantages
Connects no issues with other devices, decent battery life
Contre
None yet
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit 8000 series TAT8505BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit 8000 series TAT8505BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Barrista Numero Uno
02/02/2022
Nederland
Acheteur vérifié
PUIK GELUID
Opbergdoosje en earbuds zien er mooi uit. Earbuds hadden voor mijn gevoel een wat stroever oppervlak mogen hebben om uit je handen glijden te voorkomen. Jarenlang heb ik (hobby) op professioneel niveau audio-opnamen van voornamelijk klassieke muziek gemaakt die o.a. op cd zijn verschenen of door radio werden uitgezonden. Hoogtepunt: Bach's Hohe Messe met wereldpremière (2002). Kwaliteit geluid: zeer fraai, doch geen topklasse. Het is van belang dat de juiste maat rubber dopjes is geplaats. Zo niet, dan verlies je veel bas en klinkt het iel. Uit mijn opnametijd herinner ik me een Philips over-ear koptelefoon die - hoewel modeste prijs - topklasse geluid gaf. Philips weet echt wel hoe het moet. Omdat ik meestal hooguit een paar uur achter elkaar luister, heb ik geen klagen over de gebruiksduur van de ingebouwde oplaadbare batterij.
Avantages
Goed geluid, voldoende gebruikstijd batterij
Contre
buitenzijde iets te glad
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit 8000 series TAT8505BK Volledig draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit 8000 series TAT8505BK Volledig draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon