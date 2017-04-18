  • Les avantages de la boutique en ligne Philips;

  • 30 Retour gratuit

  • Livraison gratuite des €20

Termes recherchés

FR
NL
1
0

Panier

Votre panier ne contient actuellement aucun article.

    Kit de rénovation des optiques

    Accessoires

    L'éclairage automobile Philips: la solution idéale pour voyager plus loin

    • Pionnier de l'éclairage automobile depuis 1914
    • Inventeur de l'éclairage xénon HID
    • La référence de choix des grands constructeurs automobiles
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    Icon
    3D lens Cleaner

    Kit de rénovation des optiques

     
    • Nettoie les deux phares
    • Résultats professionnels en moins de 30 minutes
    • Supprime tout voile ou jaunissement dû au soleil et à la poussière
    • Protection anti UV pendant 2 ans

     

    Accédez au catalogue
    selector-tool

    Trouvez la lampe adaptée à votre voiture

     

     

    Accédez à l'outil de sélection

    Pour en savoir plus

    Assistance, gamme automobile

    Assistance, gamme automobileu

    Avez-vous besoin d'un éclairage avant Philips de rechange pour votre voiture ?
    Points de vente

    Points de vente

    Achetez les produits Philips Automotive en ligne ou dans un commerce proche de chez vous
    Articles automobiles

    Articles automobiles

    Consultez nos articles pour découvrir les technologies, l innovation et les solutions d éclairage automobile Philips

    En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips Healthcare (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.

    Je comprends

    Notre site s'affiche mieux sur la dernière version d'Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.