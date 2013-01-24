Page d'accueil
Philips - Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d'accueil

Termes recherchés

Conditions Philips Belgique
conditions

Philips Belgium Commercial SA

Contactez nous

Les conditions générales suivantes s'appliquent à tous les devis, offres, acceptations, confirmations de commande et accords de Philips Belgium Commercial SA :

Conditions generales de livraison Health Systems (159.0KB)
Conditions Générales de Service (569.0KB)
Conditions complémentaires pour les équipements d’imagerie (637.0KB)
Conditions complémentaires formation (498.0KB)
Conditions complémentaires Hélium (593.0KB)
Conditions complémentaires Lifecycle Fund (479.0KB)
Conditions complémentaires Services Multi-vendor (596.0KB)
Conditions complémentaires Risk-Sharing (584.0KB)
Conditions complémentaires Technology Maximizer (588.0KB)
Conditions complémentaires Transducers (609.0KB)
Conditions complémentaires garantie de temps de disponibilité (752.0KB)
Conditions complémentaires Digital and Computational Pathology (537.0KB)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Notre site s'affiche mieux sur la dernière version d'Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.