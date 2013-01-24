Page d'accueil
Philips - Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d'accueil

Termes recherchés

covid

Nous sommes là pour vous    

Les héros des soins de santé, où qu'ils soient dans le monde, méritent notre soutien. Nous aimons y contribuer en adaptant nos solutions et en repoussant nos limites afin de combattre ensemble le COVID-19.

Assistance technique et clinique
Consommateurs:
Obtenir un produit et une assistance clientèle
Notre réponse:
Lisez les dernières actualités et communiqués de presse
Covid-19 video

Connecter les données, la technologie et les patients, en toute fluidité !
Connecter les données, la technologie et les patients, en toute fluidité !

Gegevens, technologie en mensen met elkaar verbinden. Naadloos.

 

La santé ne connaît pas de limites. Il devrait en être de même pour les soins.
Chez Philips, nous pensons que la qualité de vie peut toujours être améliorée.

En savoir plus sur notre vision

Échangez avec nous sur les limites à repousser

En parler avec nous
Healthcare IT

Informatique médicale - notre vision

La technologie et les données sont désormais des composantes essentielles des soins. Mais le succès sera lié à votre capacité à en tirer parti sur le plan médical comme sur le plan opérationnel.
En savoir plus sur notre vision
Tegenwoordig mag gezondheidszorg, net als gezondheid, geen grenzen kennen.

L'interopérabilité  des données est essentielle

La mise en place d'une véritable interopérabilité dans le domaine des soins de santé est une entreprise complexe, qu'il s'agisse de l'intégration de systèmes ou de la connexion transparente de plusieurs systèmes, applications, départements et institutions.
En savoir plus sur nos solutions d'interopérabilité

Déployer l'intelligence artificielle pour atteindre les objectifs opérationnels et cliniques.

Pour tirer le meilleur parti du potentiel de l'IA, il faut plus que la simple technologie. L'intégration de l'IA dans les processus cliniques et hospitaliers est tout aussi importante.
En savoir plus sur notre vision de l'intelligence artificielle
*

Informations de contact

* Champ requis
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
En spécifiant la raison pour laquelle vous souhaitez être contacté, nous pourrons vous fournir un meilleur service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

Qu'est-ce que ça veut dire?
Final CEE consent

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand