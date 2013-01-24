Philips - Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d'accueil
Page d'accueil
$

Termes recherchés

Home Respiratory Care

Solutions that
help patient
breathe easier

Contactez nous

The increasing prevalence of chronic disease is prompting many health professionals and medical centers to look for new ways to better manage patients in order to improve outcomes, including reduced hospitalizations and better quality of life. We are working alongside our customers to develop solutions to improve care, reduce costs and improve the patient experience.

 

Learn more about our solutions for home respiratory care.

*

Informations de contact

* Champ requis
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
En spécifiant la raison pour laquelle vous souhaitez être contacté, nous pourrons vous fournir un meilleur service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Qu'est-ce que ça veut dire?
Final CEE consent
Philips Respironices eCatalog

Philips Respironics offers innovative products for sleep and home respiratory care as well as medical education and value-added programs to help you navigate a rapidly changing industry landscape, and in the interest of maximizing both clinical and business success

 

View eCatalog

Related topics

Managing obstructive lung disease

Managing obstructive lung disease

Help your COPD and other lung disease patients find the freedom and sense of normalcy they want.

 

Read now

Treating restrictive lung disease at home

Treating restrictive lung disease at home

See how patients who require ventilation care can be transitioned from hospital to home more seamlessly.

 

Read now

Maintaining active lifestyles for those with airway disease

Maintaining active lifestyles for those with airway disease

Give asthma patients the control to manage their airway disease and the potential to enjoy a more active lifestyle.
 

Read now

Home respiratory care solutions

What's Trending

Better Sleep and Breathing with Philips Respironics

Get the latest updates from our Better Sleep & Breathing blog

Blog Updates

Read more

Latest Tweets

Rejoindre la conversation

Resources

Literature

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand