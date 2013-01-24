Sans limite – Radiologie

Démontrez les bénéfices qu’apporte la radiologie à votre système de santé en adoptant une vision globale de l’ensemble de vos services d’imagerie. Identifiez et surmontez les interdépendances des équipements et de la technologie, mais aussi de votre personnel et des patients que vous prenez en charge – à chaque étape de leur parcours. Une fois le potentiel de la radiologie appréhendé comme une expérience totalement intégrée et interconnectée qui décompose les silos, relie les données et permet de poser le bon diagnostic et de prendre les bonnes décisions thérapeutiques dès la première fois, une qualité optimale est fournie.