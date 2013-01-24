Page d'accueil
Sans limite – Radiologie

Radiologie
Soins continus.
Diagnostics fiables.

    Série de podcasts "Executive Insights"

    Notre vision des soins continus

    Sham Sokka donne sa vision des soins continus
    Découvrez comment la numérisation contribue à la réduction des coûts opérationnels en tirant plus parti des processus d’imagerie diagnostique.

    Utilisation de l’intelligence artificielle pour atteindre vos objectifs opérationnels et cliniques


    Pour les directeurs des établissements de santé, l’objectif d’efficacité opérationnelle va de pair avec la pression de mieux exploiter les énormes volumes de données qu’ils collectent à l’échelle de l’établissement.
    Découvrez le rôle de plus en plus important de l’intelligence artificielle en radiologie

    Opportunités afin de démontrer la qualité

    Prenez le contrôle de la transformation en radiologie au sein de votre système de santé. Découvrez des stratégies et des opportunités pour trouver un équilibre dans vos priorités quotidiennes (opérationnelles, financières et technologiques), tout en améliorant les résultats de traitement.
    Improving the radiology
    Amélioration de l’expérience des patients et du personnel en radiologie
    Moins de surmenage au sein du personnel, plus de satisfaction des patients
    Connect data and technology
    Faites le lien entre les données et les technologies pour stimuler l’efficacité et la productivité
    Interopérabilité au sein de votre centre d’imagerie
    Increase diagnostic confidence
    Amélioration de la fiabilité des diagnostics
    Plus d’informations cliniques grâce à des technologies avancées
    Team up for data-driven
    Collaborez pour une gestion des pratiques radiologiques axée sur les données
    Empruntez la voie de la réussite dans un paysage de remboursement en évolution
    Philips's approach to the integrated & seamless radiology solutions

    Notre approche de la radiologie consiste à collaborer avec vous afin de résoudre vos problèmes, grâce à l’innovation et à des conseils d’experts.

    Découvrez comment

    Un affichage des systèmes axé sur la valorisation des patients au-delà des images

    Démontrez les bénéfices qu’apporte la radiologie à votre système de santé en adoptant une vision globale de l’ensemble de vos services d’imagerie. Identifiez et surmontez les interdépendances des équipements et de la technologie, mais aussi de votre personnel et des patients que vous prenez en charge – à chaque étape de leur parcours. Une fois le potentiel de la radiologie appréhendé comme une expérience totalement intégrée et interconnectée qui décompose les silos, relie les données et permet de poser le bon diagnostic et de prendre les bonnes décisions thérapeutiques dès la première fois, une qualité optimale est fournie.
    Préparation : accompagnez vos patients dès le départ
    Pour de nombreux patients, passer un examen d’imagerie s’avère intimidant, voire effrayant. L’expérience de vos patients allie confort et sérénité grâce à des systèmes dont la conception est centrée sur eux.
    Acquisition des images : des examens cohérents et des patients à l’aise
    Le fait que le patient effectue moins de mouvements, puisqu’il est plus à l’aise, peut avoir des conséquences directes sur la réduction du nombre de réacquisitions. Pour le personnel derrière les images, nos protocoles personnalisables et nos applications avancées aident à réduire la variabilité pour fournir la bonne image dès la première acquisition.
    Interprétation : des données et des images mises en contexte
    Obtenir la bonne image est un début, mais un diagnostic fiable s’acquiert grâce à un accès aux bonnes données cliniques, accompagnées de sens et de contexte. L’intelligence artificielle et l’apprentissage approfondi sont intégrés à nos applications cliniques, simplifiant ainsi la prise de décision clinique et la planification du traitement.
    Performances et suivi : améliorez continuellement la prise en charge
    Avec des résultats de traitement intrinsèquement liés à votre productivité et à vos performances financières, il est essentiel d’assurer l’amélioration continue du fonctionnement de votre service. Nous fournissons en temps réel des tableaux de bord comprenant des indicateurs sur l’utilisation, la dose de rayonnement ainsi que d’autres informations pour l’optimisation continue des performances.
    Traitement : aller au-delà des diagnostics pour simplifier le traitement
    L’imagerie avancée présente un fort potentiel de nouvelles possibilités thérapeutiques ; non seulement dans la planification et la simulation de traitement pour les patients en radio-oncologie, mais également dans le soutien des spécialistes interventionnels avec des procédures d’imagerie interventionnelle.
    Création de rapports : partage d’informations entre les lieux et les personnes
    Les pressions liées à l’efficacité nécessitent une communication simple et flexible entre toutes les parties impliquées dans le diagnostic et le plan de traitement du patient. Fournir l’accès aux mêmes examens à partir de n’importe quelle station de travail, à l’intérieur et à l’extérieur de l’hôpital, simplifie la collaboration et le suivi.

    Témoignages clients en radiologie

    Examens plus rapides dans pratiquement toutes les régions anatomiques avec Compressed SENSE
    La technologie spectrale offre une image plus parlante
    La technologie spectrale offre une image plus parlante
    Le progrès technologique au service du confort du patient lors des examens IRM
    Un appareil d'échographie portable au coeur du HagaZiekenhuis
    Le directeur médical du PSV parle du Lumify
    Philips Lumify est idéal pour une équipe médicale mobile
