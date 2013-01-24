Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Naadloze zorg – Radiologie

Radiologie
Probleemloze zorg.
Betrouwbare diagnose.

Vertel me meer
Blijf up-to-date

    Radiologieprofessionals:

    laat u ons weten hoe wij kunnen helpen?

    Vertel me meer

    Meer weten over radiologie
    nieuws en info

    Blijf up-to-date

    Podcastserie Executive insights

    Onze visie op
    naadloze zorg

    Sham Sokka geeft zijn visie op naadloze zorg
    Verneem hoe digitalisering het streven naar operationele kostverlaging ondersteunt door meer waarde uit het proces van diagnostische beeldvorming te halen.

    Al gebruiken om operationele en klinische doelen te bereiken


    Managers in de gezondheidszorg beseffen dat operationele efficiëntie van cruciaal belang is, samen met de noodzaak om beter gebruik te maken van de enorme hoeveelheden gegevens die binnen alle organisaties worden verzameld.
    Ontdek de groeiende behoefte aan AI in radiologie

    Cruciale kansen voor het aantonen van waarde:

    Neem de transformatie van radiologie binnen uw zorgsysteem in eigen handen. Onderzoek strategieën en kansen om te zorgen voor een goed evenwicht tussen uw dagelijkse prioriteiten op operationeel, financieel en technologisch gebied en bied tegelijk betere patiëntenzorg.
    Improving the radiology
    De ervaring voor radiologiemedewerkers en patiënten verbeteren
    Minder personeelsverloop, grotere patiënttevredenheid
    Connect data and technology
    Verbind data en technologie voor efficiëntie en productiviteit
    Interoperabiliteit tussen al uw beeldvormingsactiviteiten
    Increase diagnostic confidence
    Verbeter de betrouwbaarheid van diagnoses voor betere patiëntenzorg
    Betere klinische inzichten dankzij geavanceerde technologieën
    Team up for data-driven
    Werk samen voor datagestuurd beheer van uw radiologiepraktijk
    Behaal succes binnen een veranderend vergoedingenmodel
    Philips's approach to the integrated & seamless radiology solutions

    Onze aanpak voor radiologie stelt samenwerking met u centraal om uw problemen op te lossen via innovatie en deskundige begeleiding.

    Wij laten het u zien

    Een systeemoverzicht gericht op de behoeften van de mens achter het beeld

    Toon de waarde van radiologie voor uw zorgsysteem aan door een holistisch overzicht te presenteren van alle diensten die u op het gebied van beeldvorming aanbiedt. Besef welke onderlinge afhankelijkheden er in uw omgeving zijn en vind daar een oplossing voor, niet alleen wat betreft apparatuur en technologie, maar ook voor uw medewerkers en de patiënten voor wie u zorgt, in elke fase waar zij mee te maken krijgen. Echte waarde ontstaat door het potentieel van radiologie te zien als een volledig geïntegreerde, verbonden ervaring die grenzen doorbreekt, data verbindt en vanaf het begin zorgt voor de juiste diagnose en behandelingsbeslissingen.
    Voorbereiding: interactie met patiënten vanaf het eerste begin
    Veel mensen vinden het spannend of zelfs griezelig wanneer zijn een scan moeten laten maken. Dankzij het patiëntgerichte ontwerp van al onze systemen kunnen uw patiënten rekenen op een ervaring die zorgvuldig ontworpen is met hun comfort en gemoedsrust als prioriteit.
    Beeldopname: consistente scans en comfortabele patiënten
    De patiënten bewegen minder omdat ze meer comfort ervaren met als direct gevolg dat scans minder vaak herhaald moeten worden. Voor de medewerkers achter het beeld helpen onze aanpasbare protocollen en geavanceerde applicaties de variabiliteit verminderen, zodat meteen de eerste keer het juiste beeld wordt geleverd.
    Interpretatie: data en beelden in hun context geplaatst
    Het juiste beeld is het begin, maar een betrouwbare diagnose krijg je pas als je toegang hebt tot de juiste klinische gegevens die een zinvolle betekenis hebben en binnen de juiste context worden geplaatst. AI en deep learning zijn in onze klinische applicaties ingebouwd, wat klinische besluitvorming en het plannen van de behandeling versnelt.
    Resultaten en follow-up: continue verbetering van de zorgverlening
    Omdat patiëntresultaten onlosmakelijk verbonden zijn aan uw productiviteit en financiële prestaties, is het van cruciaal belang om de werkzaamheden op uw afdeling continu te verbeteren. Wij bieden real-time dashboards die inzicht bieden in onder meer de bezettingsgraad en stralingsdosering voor continue optimalisatie van de prestaties.
    Behandeling: meer dan diagnoses voor een korter behandeltraject
    Geavanceerde beeldvorming biedt interessante kansen voor nieuwe behandelmogelijkheden. Niet alleen voor de planning en behandelingssimulatie voor oncologiepatiënten die worden bestraald, maar door specialisten te ondersteunen met beeldgestuurde therapieprocedures.
    Rapportage: informatie delen tussen mensen en locaties
    Voor een goede efficiëntie is het nodig dat er gemakkelijk en flexibel gecommuniceerd wordt door alle partijen die betrokken zijn bij de diagnose en het behandelingsplan van een patiënt. Toegang tot dezelfde scans vanaf elke willekeurige werkplek, binnen en buiten het ziekenhuis, zorgt voor naadloze samenwerking en vervolgbehandelingen.

    Verhalen van klanten binnen radiologie

    Snellere scans in alle lichaamszones met Compressed SENSE
    Spectrale technologie haalt méér uit hetzelfde beeld
    Innovatieve beeldvorming geeft mogelijk diagnose voor 66 miljoen jaar oude patiënt
    Technologische evolutie geeft patiënt meer comfort tijdens MRI-scan
    Draagbaar echoapparaat verovert het hart in HagaZiekenhuis
    PSV Medisch Manager over de Philips Lumify
    Philips Lumify is ideaal voor een mobiel medisch team
    Alle verhalen van klanten binnen radiologie bekijken

    Een sneller, slimmer en eenvoudiger traject naar een betrouwbare diagnose

    confident-diagnosis-video-image
    Ontdek ons nieuwe MR-portfolio

    Contactinformatie

    * Dit veld is verplicht
    *

    Contactgegevens

    *
    *
    *

    Bedrijfsgegevens

    *
    *
    *

    Wat betekent dit?
    Philips waardeert en respecteert uw privacy. Voor meer informatie over ons privacybeleid kunt u terecht op
    www.philips.be/privacy

    Vertel me meer

    Let's talk icon

    Vul onderstaand formulier in om contact met ons op te nemen.

    *

    Contactinformatie

    * Dit veld is verplicht
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    Door uw reden voor contact op te geven, kunnen wij u beter van dienst zijn.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    Wat betekent dit?
    Final CEE consent
    www.philips.be/privacy

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand