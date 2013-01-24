Planningservices

Startpagina
Bereik uw strategische doelen die van invloed zijn op uw afdeling, ziekenhuis of instelling.

    Wij kunnen u helpen uw strategische doelstellingen te bereiken en bij het nemen van beslissingen die van invloed zijn op uw afdeling, ziekenhuis of instelling. Wij kunnen u helpen bij het beoordelen van de behoeften aan apparatuur, het modelleren van nieuwe klinische services, de tevredenheid van patiënten en medewerkers  verbeteren, uw instelling ontwerpen en uw partner zijn voor hulp bij financiële en beheerde services.

    Onze planning- en ontwerpservices

