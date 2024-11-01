In de hedendaagse klinische praktijk vormen toenemende werkdruk en complexiteit een aanzienlijke uitdaging voor het leveren van hoogwaardige zorg. Met Philips CT kunt u door zinvolle innovatie vanaf het begin de zorgstandaard voor diagnostiek, therapie en screening uitbreiden. Doe meer, met meer gemak en efficiëntie, voor uw patiënten en uw klinische teams.
In de hedendaagse klinische praktijk vormen toenemende werkdruk en complexiteit een aanzienlijke uitdaging voor het leveren van hoogwaardige zorg. Met Philips CT kunt u door zinvolle innovatie vanaf het begin de zorgstandaard voor diagnostiek, therapie en screening uitbreiden. Doe meer, met meer gemak en efficiëntie, voor uw patiënten en uw klinische teams.
Philips Spectral CT 7500 offers you spectral results 100% of the time. Now it’s easy to make each and every scan work harder for you, helping guide the way to the precision diagnosis that is so critical to your patients. Spectral CT 7500 is detector-based spectral CT, which means you get the performance you require in terms of image quality, dose and workflow. Technology, advanced tools and support combine to help you get the most from the spectral experience.
Philips CT 5300 is intelligence reimagined, leveraging AI for new clinical capabilities and workflow advances, with virtual tools for real-time collaboration and remote services to enhance system performance and uptime. We’ve built incredible intelligence into every aspect of this high-performing system from start to finish. Drive new levels of confidence with a CT system designed to help you see beyond your current imaging challenges, empowering your team and patient care. CT Smart Workflow, a comprehensive suite of AI-enabled capabilities, delivers precision in dose, speed and image quality across a wide range of applications, including cardiac, bariatric, interventional and trauma. An AI-enabled camera for patient positioning saves time and improves accuracy and consistency of positioning. See value for a lifetime through remote services with predictive monitoring and our innovative Tube for Life guarantee¹.
Beantwoord uitdagende diagnostische vragen en beïnvloed de resultaten voor patiënten aanzienlijk met de kracht van spectrale-detector CT, wat betekent dat elke scan voor elke patiënt spectrale resultaten oplevert, waardoor u meer kunt zien.
Help de totale zorgkosten te verlagen met innovatieve programma's zoals Technology Maximizer, die voorspelbare kosten mogelijk maken terwijl uw systemen up-to-date blijven met de nieuwste software en hardwareontwikkelingen van Philips
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[1] *Based on Philips in-house assessment by five clinical experts, comparing manual positioning versus Precise Position in 40 clinical cases using a human body phantom.
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