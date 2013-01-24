Startpagina
Philips
Philips Spectral CT 7500
Photo of clinician and patient with Philips Spectral CT 7500 system

New Philips Spectral CT 7500

It’s not just CT.
It’s spectral results without compromise.

New Spectral CT 7500 is your fast, always on, low-dose path to precision diagnosis for a wide range of patients.
Get in touch

It’s the spectral CT you’ve been waiting for

With advances in cardiac imaging and zero compromise scanning, Spectral CT 7500 supports imaging that's first time right.
Philips Spectral CT 7500 trailer video

It’s not just a CT scanner.
It’s the future.

Photo of technologist reviewing CT clinical images on a monitor
Simple workflow with spectral results 100% of the time
Spectral is always on, so every scan offers both conventional and 100% spectral results.
Photo of clinician setting up a scan at the CT scanner’s gantry, with the patient on the CT system’s patient table
More types of patients
Expand cardiac and ED/trauma capabilities, and open up new possibilities in interventional and radiation oncology procedures.
Spectral-detector CT clinical image
Fast time to diagnosis
Routine scans with detector-based spectral CT have demonstrated 34% shorter time to diagnosis.*

Explore Spectral CT 7500

Take a tour…just click the blue circles to discover some of the things that set Spectral CT 7500 apart.
Philips Spectral CT 7500 system with callouts to spectral detector, patient table, 80 cm bore, gantry touch-panel control

    Advanced cardiac scanning

    Expand and elevate your cardiac capabilities with full field-of-view spectral cardiac imaging. Reduce calcium blooming in coronary arteries.

    Conventional CT clinical image compared with spectral-detector CT clinical image
    Conventional CT image (left)  Spectral-detector CT image (right)

    Discover the difference that spectral-detector CT makes

    Now you can easily have both the “where things are” of conventional CT combined with the “what things are” revealed by spectral-detector data. Layers of rich spectral data improve tissue characterization and visualization, and may reduce the need for follow-up scanning for sub-optimal exams and incidental findings.
    Think you know all about spectral CT? Think again.

    The truth about spectral CT may surprise you. See the top six misconceptions and the real story of detector-based spectral CT.
    Spectral myths and facts

    See what Spectral CT 7500 could mean for your organization

    Connect to a specialist to see if spectral-detector CT is right for you.
    *Economic impact of IQon for patients with renal insufficiency. White paper. Philips.
    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

