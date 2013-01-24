Startpagina
    Klantenservice

    Wilt u telefonisch contact opnemen met een technisch vertegenwoordiger of verkoopvertegenwoordiger of een e-mailadres opvragen?
    Serviceverzoeken

    Customer Services Portal – alleen voor zorgprofessionals

     

    Hebt u een niet-urgent serviceverzoek? U kunt
    dit online 24 uur per dag zeven dagen per week indienen via ons selfservice-portaal. Gebruikersaccount vereist.
    Consumentenproduct
    Bent u op zoek naar ondersteuning bij de aankoop van een consumentenproduct?
    Opleiding en training

    Per professionele rol
    Haal meer uit uw productinvestering en verbeter continu uw klinische kennis en vaardigheden.

    Per klinische toepassing
    Cursussen over klinische toepassingen: over bewakings- en beeldvormingssystemen en software die zijn ontworpen voor de beste klinische resultaten.

    Blader door de volledige catalogus
    Onze catalogus bevat meer dan 1700 educatieve cursussen voor de medische sector en zorgsector, en CE-leeractiviteiten.
    Documenten en bronnen

    Distributeurs

    Contactgegevens wereldwijde distributeurs

    Hier vindt u gedetailleerde contactgegevens van de distributeurs van Philips-producten in uw regio.
    Documenten en bronnen
    Gebruiksaanwijzing
    Zoek op modaliteit of product, of gebruik het nummer van het digitale document om te vinden wat u zoekt.
    Productdocumentatie
    Gebruikersgidsen en servicehandleidingen over de bediening en het onderhoud van uw Philips-software en -producten. Gebruikersaccount vereist.
    Publicaties
    Lees artikelen over de nieuwste trends en inzichten, best practices en klinische casussen, toepassingstips en meer.
    Online verkoop

    Ziekenhuisbenodigdheden en -apparatuur

    Vind benodigdheden en verbruiksartikelen, patiëntmonitoren, en producten voor spoedeisende hulp, diagnostische ECG en moeder en kind. Gebruikersaccount vereist.
    Beveiliging en normstelling

    IT-normen

    Bekijk onze volledige bibliotheek met DICOM-conformeringstatements en IHE-integratiestatements
    Productveiligheid

    Hier vindt u documentatie over de beveiligingsstatus met productspecifieke updates voor beveiligingslekken, evenals actuele en eerdere adviezen. Voor sommige documentatie is een gebruikersaccount vereist
    Nalevingsprogramma's

    Lees meer over de nalevingsprogramma's die ons sturen in ons streven naar kwaliteit, innovatie, leiderschap en integriteit.
    Selfservice-portalen

    My Philips voor professionals

    Vanaf één plek toegang tot belangrijke informatie over accounts, producten en service, en uw beschikbare trainingsmogelijkheden. Gebruikersaccount vereist.
    Customer Services Portal – alleen voor zorgprofessionals

    Eén digitaal platform voor onderhoud, rapportage en beheer van bedrijfsmiddelen - overal en altijd beschikbaar. Gebruikersaccount vereist.
    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

