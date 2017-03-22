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Customer Services Portal
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Welcome to your Customer Services Portal

Are you a biomed, IT manager, technologist or healthcare professional looking to drive better performance of your Philips (and multi-vendor) fleet across modalities anytime, anywhere?

 

Stay on top of your service performance, uptime and utilization by managing your fleet and service, system and case status with the Customer Services Portal. Use it to:

Self-manage and track your service KPIs

Keep your system requirements up to date and under control

Manage your system uptime anytime, anywhere

Login to the portal
Request access
Looking for support on other topics? Click here.

Resources

Customer Services Portal brochure (1.06MB)
    Elevating your customer service experience

    Benefits

    Our helpful service management platform makes it easy for you to identify systems requiring attention, schedule maintenance, find contracts, search and upload documentation and work reports and request service or support. Intuitive to use and optimized and updated regularly, use the portal to:
     

    • Manage your entire fleet and system needs 24/7 in one place.
    • Register digital cases quickly and easily and find case reports, manuals, contracts, warranties across all modalities.
    • Plan and manage maintenance, schedule visits and analyze, track and manage service performance and your system’s health.
    • Add or remove products from your fleet overview, easy set, track and favorite installed products as well as view the end-of-life status of your products.

    Watch demo

    Join our Philips community on the Customer Services Portal 

    74%

    of users agree Customer Services Portal makes it easier to work with Philips1

    23.000+ 

    Customer Services Portal users2

    >500 

    new users join Customer Services Portal monthly2

    24/7

    access

    1 NPS Survey 2023

    2 Source: Customer Services Portal dashboard

    Customer Services Portal for mobile

    Icon qr

    Did you know that you can also access your Customer Services Portal via your smartphone? It’s a handy option for key services like creating a case, some functionalities are not available yet. Scan the QR code to get started.

    Instructions for use (1.16MB)

    Portal questions answered

    How many people in my organization can have access?

    Great news! There’s no limit on the number of users that your organization can have configured to use the customer services portal. To add more users, do one of the following - 

    1. Direct them to signup via the online form.

    2. If you already have access to the portal and have the permission to manage
    users, you may simply click “Create user” under the manage contacts page.

    Can I get trained on how to better navigate and use the Customer Services Portal?

    Yes! You’ll find a pre-recorded training session available here. We will also invite all users monthly to attend a demo session where we'll walk you through all portal features and conduct a live Q&A session. Look out for your invite via email after gaining portal access.

    I am looking for software updates for cardiology products and patient monitoring products or technical manuals and product lifecycle updates. Can I find these in the Customer Services Portal?

    No, you’ll find these in InCenter. You can access that here. InCenter provides an enhanced document distribution platform including a majority of the service information you will need to support your Philips medical systems and devices. 

    Looking for support on other topics?

    Philips Respironics - Sleep and respiratory care devices

    Visit for important information for patients, clinicians and business customers about the recall of certain Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care devices 

    Consumer products

    Consumer products are supported through their webpages, phone and chat. Visit here to get assistance 

    Dental professionals

    Visit here for more information or to request a B2B account 

    Professional healthcare product store

    Visit our professional healthcare product store to order professional healthcare products

    Online payment portal

    Do you want to make payments, check the account status, obtain copies of invoices and view annual account history. Visit the online payment portal here or request access via email if you don't have an account yet.

    Verzoek om toegang tot Philips Customer Services Portal

    Als u het onderstaande verzoek invult dan kan het ondersteuningsteam uw account aanmaken.

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    Contactgegevens

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    Bedrijfsgegevens

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    Wat betekent dit?

    [1] Deze informatie is nodig om uw organisatie in onze systemen te identificeren en toegang te geven tot relevante Philips apparatuur in de Portal. Het geïnstalleerde productnummer, inventarisnummer, locatie-ID of technische ID is de referentie op de apparatuur. Deze referentienummers staan in eerder ontvangen klantenservicerapporten of in de documentatie van de apparatuur. Er moet ten minste één nummer/ID per faciliteit worden verstrekt. U kunt ook het veld 'Aanvullende opmerkingen' gebruiken om toegang te vragen tot meerdere faciliteiten, specifieke apparatuurcategorieën enz.

    Philips respecteert uw privacy en zal uw persoonlijke gegevens verwerken in overeenstemming met de privacyverklaring van de Portal. Lees de privacyverklaring van de Portal voor meer informatie.

    Na het indienen van uw verzoek, ontvangt u een bevestigingsbericht.

    We gaan graag met je in gesprek.

    Hoe kunnen we je helpen?

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    Contactgegevens

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    Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

    Ik begrijp het

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
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