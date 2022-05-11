Zoektermen

Spectral CT 7500

Spectral-detector CT scanner

Philips Spectral CT 7500 offers you spectral results 100% of the time. Now it’s easy to make each and every scan work harder for you, helping guide the way to the precision diagnosis that is so critical to your patients. Spectral CT 7500 is detector-based spectral CT, which means you get the performance you require in terms of image quality, dose and workflow. Technology, advanced tools and support combine to help you get the most from the spectral experience.

Spectral CT 7500 is detector-based spectral CT, which means you get the performance you require in terms of image quality, dose and workflow. Technology, advanced tools and support combine to help you get the most from the spectral experience, with no special protocols and no compromise. Perform fast, low-dose scans without compromising speed, power or field of view.

Because spectral-detector CT is always on, you have certainty in routine spectral imaging, without an increase in radiation dose. Expect seamless integration into your current easy-to-use Philips iPatient workflow. Scan as usual for layers of rich spectral results in a single scan, on demand, even retrospectively.

Spectral-detector CT is surprisingly simple, with fast scanning and fast reconstruction. That supports fast time to diagnosis and treatment. This speed is valuable in any setting, but is crucial for an emergency department (ED), where CT is first-line imaging in a pressure-filled situation.

With Spectral CT 7500, spectral scanning is not just for some, but for all.* Expand spectral scanning to challenging patient types, including cardiac, pediatric and bariatric.

Spectral CT 7500 is detector-based spectral CT, which means you get the performance you require in terms of image quality, dose and workflow. Technology, advanced tools and support combine to help you get the most from the spectral experience, with no special protocols and no compromise. Perform fast, low-dose scans without compromising speed, power or field of view.

Because spectral-detector CT is always on, you have certainty in routine spectral imaging, without an increase in radiation dose. Expect seamless integration into your current easy-to-use Philips iPatient workflow. Scan as usual for layers of rich spectral results in a single scan, on demand, even retrospectively.

Spectral-detector CT is surprisingly simple, with fast scanning and fast reconstruction. That supports fast time to diagnosis and treatment. This speed is valuable in any setting, but is crucial for an emergency department (ED), where CT is first-line imaging in a pressure-filled situation.

With Spectral CT 7500, spectral scanning is not just for some, but for all.* Expand spectral scanning to challenging patient types, including cardiac, pediatric and bariatric.

Technische specificaties

General
Generator power
  • 120 kW
Slices
  • 512
Coverage
  • 80 mm
Rotation speed
  • 0.27 s
Maximum scannable range (axial)
  • 2,000 mm
Bore size
  • 800 mm
Conventional reconstruction speed
  • iDose4: 93% of reference protocols under 1 minute
Spectral temporal resolution
  • Simultaneous in the same time and space
kVp stations
  • Conventional: 80, 100, 120, 140; Spectral: 100, 120, 140
Spectral reconstruction speed*
  • 1-2 minutes for the majority of cases*
Generator power
  • 120 kW
Slices
  • 512
Generator power
  • 120 kW
Slices
  • 512
Coverage
  • 80 mm
Rotation speed
  • 0.27 s
Maximum scannable range (axial)
  • 2,000 mm
Bore size
  • 800 mm
Conventional reconstruction speed
  • iDose4: 93% of reference protocols under 1 minute
Spectral temporal resolution
  • Simultaneous in the same time and space
kVp stations
  • Conventional: 80, 100, 120, 140; Spectral: 100, 120, 140
Spectral reconstruction speed*
  • 1-2 minutes for the majority of cases*
  • *Spectral reconstruction is incremental to conventional reconstruction.

