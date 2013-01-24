Startpagina
Philips Belgium Commerical NV

Op alle offertes, aanbiedingen, aanvaardingen, orderbevestigingen en overeenkomsten van Philips Belgium Commercial NV zijn de volgende voorwaarden van toepassing:

Leveringsvoorwaarden Voor Medische Systemen (Verkoopsvoorwaarden) (183.0KB)
Algemene Servicevoorwaarden (505.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Beeldvormende Apparatuur (642.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Educatie (496.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Helium (582.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Lifecycle Fund (478.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Multi-Vendor Services (586.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Risk Sharing (570.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Technology Maximizer (582.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Transducers (612.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Uptimegarantie (742.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Digital and Computational Pathology (533.0KB)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

