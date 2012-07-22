Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
6 m+
Wit
2 stuks
Compatibel met alle Philips Avent-flessen en bekers met uitzondering van de glazen flessen en de grote-mensenbekers/Mijn eerste grote-mensenbekers. Zo kun je combineren om de perfecte beker voor je peuter samen te stellen.
Gemakkelijk om uit te drinken, gemakkelijk schoon te maken
Speciaal ontworpen met het oog op gevoelig tandvlees
4.6
van 5
5
Reviews & awards
100%
beveelt dit product aan
AJOkay
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Ideal first spout
We got this spout to go on the bottles we had been using with teats that our DD seemed to spend more time messing around with than drinking from. On the first try she spent most of the time chewing on it with the odd drink, on the second go she drank the whole bottle and hasn't stopped since. I think this is the ideal first spout as it is soft on her mouth and a very easy to use and fit.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF146/02 Soft spouts
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF146/02 Soft spouts
Morgan83
26/11/2010
United Kingdom
Great thing! Comfortable to use, easy to clean and what is main - no mess around when the full bottle drops on the floor or fulls on side in your bag.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF146/02 Soft spouts
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF146/02 Soft spouts
Nattybridge
20/06/2014
France
Colère!
Il est indéniable que ce produit est excellent, très pratique lorsqu'on a des enfants tout-petits. Mais voilà, j'ai le malheur d'avoir perdu la valve anti-fuites. Je ne dois pas être la seule... pourtant, AVENT PHILIPS ne vend ses becs souples que par 2 et pour (presque) le prix d'une nouvelle tasse! Cela me met particulièrement en colère. Ma tasse est maintenant inutilisable et je suis obligée de jeter l'ancienne et d'en acheter une nouvelle?? Je trouve cela inadmissible. Il est temps que cette logique cesse!
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF146/02 Soft spouts
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF146/02 Soft spouts