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  • Zachte drinktuit
  • Zachte drinktuit

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Philips AventZachte drinktuiten

SCF146/02

4.6
| (5) Reviews & awards | 100% beveelt dit product aan
Zachte drinktuit
De zachte Philips Avent-tuiten, speciaal ontworpen met het oog op gevoelig tandvlees, vormen de eerste stap in de overgang van borst of voedingsfles naar drinkbeker. Je kindje kan snel en gemakkelijk drinken dankzij het eenvoudig schoon te maken antilekventiel.
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Makkelijke antilekdrinktuit

Zachte drinktuit

  • 6 m+

  • Wit

  • 2 stuks

Geschikt voor Philips Avent-flessen en -bekers

Compatibel met alle Philips Avent-flessen en bekers met uitzondering van de glazen flessen en de grote-mensenbekers/Mijn eerste grote-mensenbekers. Zo kun je combineren om de perfecte beker voor je peuter samen te stellen.

Gepatenteerd antilekventiel

Gemakkelijk om uit te drinken, gemakkelijk schoon te maken

Zachte drinktuit

Zachte drinktuit

Speciaal ontworpen met het oog op gevoelig tandvlees

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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Recensies

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De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

4.6

van 5

5

Reviews & awards

100%

beveelt dit product aan

3
2
1

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ideal first spout

We got this spout to go on the bottles we had been using with teats that our DD seemed to spend more time messing around with than drinking from. On the first try she spent most of the time chewing on it with the odd drink, on the second go she drank the whole bottle and hasn't stopped since. I think this is the ideal first spout as it is soft on her mouth and a very easy to use and fit.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF146/02 Soft spouts

26/11/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great thing! Comfortable to use, easy to clean and what is main - no mess around when the full bottle drops on the floor or fulls on side in your bag.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF146/02 Soft spouts

20/06/2014

France

France

Colère!

Il est indéniable que ce produit est excellent, très pratique lorsqu'on a des enfants tout-petits. Mais voilà, j'ai le malheur d'avoir perdu la valve anti-fuites. Je ne dois pas être la seule... pourtant, AVENT PHILIPS ne vend ses becs souples que par 2 et pour (presque) le prix d'une nouvelle tasse! Cela me met particulièrement en colère. Ma tasse est maintenant inutilisable et je suis obligée de jeter l'ancienne et d'en acheter une nouvelle?? Je trouve cela inadmissible. Il est temps que cette logique cesse!

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF146/02 Soft spouts

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