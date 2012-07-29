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Philips AventBeker voor peuters

SCF606/01

3.5

| (2) Reviews & awards

Hygiëne onderweg

Met de Philips Avent-drinkbeker voor peuters wordt de overgang van fles naar beker eenvoudiger dan ooit. Dankzij het klikdeksel blijft de tuit altijd schoon, zelfs onderweg. De beker is lekvrij, ook bij onverwachte bewegingen of als hij valt, maar toch kan je kindje er heel gemakkelijk uit drinken.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

merk aanbevolen door moeders wereldwijd1

Antilek, makkelijk drinken

Hygiëne onderweg

  • 200 ml

  • 6m+ zachte drinktuit

  • Met handvatten

Zachte drinktuit met gepatenteerd antilekventiel

Zachte drinktuit met gepatenteerd antilekventiel

Het gepatenteerde ventiel van de Philips Avent-beker met drinktuit regelt de toevoer en voorkomt morsen, zelfs als de fles ondersteboven wordt gehouden of op zijn kant wordt gelegd

Voor het gemak zijn alle onderdelen vaatwasmachinebestendig

Voor het gemak zijn alle onderdelen vaatwasmachinebestendig

Voor extra hygiëne kan de volledige beker worden gesteriliseerd

Voor extra hygiëne kan de volledige beker worden gesteriliseerd

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

3.5

van 5

2

Reviews & awards

4
3
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant cup

This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks good but fails on design

I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

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