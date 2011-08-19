Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
HTS3520/12
Bezeten van muziek
Haal de bioscoop in huis! Krachtige luidsprekers met baspijpen en High Definition HDMI 1080p upscaling zorgen voor levensecht home entertainment.
HDMI 1080p
Een ingebouwde Dolby Digital-decoderbox zorgt ervoor dat er geen externe decoder meer nodig is door alle zes kanalen met audio-informatie te verwerken. Zo kunt u genieten van een Surround Sound-ervaring en een buitengewoon natuurlijk gevoel van sfeer en dynamisch realisme. Dolby ProLogic II biedt u vijf kanalen met Surround-verwerking vanaf elke stereobron.
3.8
van 5
26
Reviews & awards
Vermeulen2410
19/08/2011
Nederland
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor HTS3520 5.1 home cinema
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor HTS3520 5.1 home cinema
ozzy2k12
15/07/2012
United Kingdom
Simply fantastic
Easy to setup, would have preferred TOSLINK or Digital Optical Connections but still sounds awesome. Design is beautiful, stunning black and blends nicely with its surroundings. i do not like the fact that it doesn't save your settings when you turn it off overnight when its not in use. this is probably the only gripe I have. The BASS is LOUD!!!!!!!!!!!
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Millie456
15/07/2012
United Kingdom
Simply fantastic
Easy to setup, would have preferred TOSLINK or Digital Optical Connections but still sounds awesome. Design is beautiful, stunning black and blends nicely with its surroundings. i do not like the fact that it doesn't save your settings when you turn it off overnight when its not in use. this is probably the only gripe I have. The BASS is LOUD!!!!!!!!!!!
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre