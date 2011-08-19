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5.1 home cinema

HTS3520/12

3.8

| (26) Reviews & awards

Bezeten van muziek

Haal de bioscoop in huis! Krachtige luidsprekers met baspijpen en High Definition HDMI 1080p upscaling zorgen voor levensecht home entertainment.

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Krachtig bioscoopgeluid met diepe bassen

Bezeten van muziek

  • HDMI 1080p

Krachtige luidsprekers met baspijpen voor geweldig geluid

Krachtige luidsprekers met baspijpen voor geweldig geluid

Dolby Digital en Pro Logic II Surround Sound

Dolby Digital en Pro Logic II Surround Sound

Een ingebouwde Dolby Digital-decoderbox zorgt ervoor dat er geen externe decoder meer nodig is door alle zes kanalen met audio-informatie te verwerken. Zo kunt u genieten van een Surround Sound-ervaring en een buitengewoon natuurlijk gevoel van sfeer en dynamisch realisme. Dolby ProLogic II biedt u vijf kanalen met Surround-verwerking vanaf elke stereobron.

Het RMS-vermogen van 600 W levert geweldig geluid voor films en muziek

Het RMS-vermogen van 600 W levert geweldig geluid voor films en muziek

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3.8

van 5

26

Reviews & awards

19/08/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor HTS3520 5.1 home cinema

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor HTS3520 5.1 home cinema

15/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simply fantastic

Easy to setup, would have preferred TOSLINK or Digital Optical Connections but still sounds awesome. Design is beautiful, stunning black and blends nicely with its surroundings. i do not like the fact that it doesn't save your settings when you turn it off overnight when its not in use. this is probably the only gripe I have. The BASS is LOUD!!!!!!!!!!!

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre

15/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simply fantastic

Easy to setup, would have preferred TOSLINK or Digital Optical Connections but still sounds awesome. Design is beautiful, stunning black and blends nicely with its surroundings. i do not like the fact that it doesn't save your settings when you turn it off overnight when its not in use. this is probably the only gripe I have. The BASS is LOUD!!!!!!!!!!!

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre

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