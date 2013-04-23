Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
Geluid dat bij u thuis uitstekend tot zijn recht komt
Geniet ook thuis van uw draagbare muziek. Dit Philips-micromuzieksysteem heeft een dock voor de iPod/iPhone en een USB-aansluiting voor draagbare apparaten. Het systeem is zowel aan de wand als op tafel een echte blikvanger.
Dock voor iPod/iPhone
Stem af op de zender die u als voorkeurzender wilt instellen en houd de knop voor voorkeurzenders ingedrukt om de frequentie op te slaan. U kunt voorkeurzenders opslaan om snel naar uw favoriete radiozender gaan, zonder dat u steeds weer handmatig moet afstemmen op deze frequentie.
Met audiocompressietechnologie kunnen grote digitale muziekbestanden tot 10 keer worden verkleind zonder dat de geluidskwaliteit drastisch verslechtert. MP3 en WMA zijn twee compressieformaten waarmee u een wereld aan muziek kunt afspelen op uw Philips-speler. Download MP3- of WMA-nummers vanaf legale muziekwebsites op internet of rip uw audio-CD's naar MP3- of WMA-bestanden en breng deze over naar uw speler.
Digital Sound Control biedt de keuze uit de geluidsinstellingen Jazz, Rock, Pop en Classic. U kiest gewoon het optimale frequentiebereik voor uw muziek. De grafische equalizer past de balans altijd aan en hanteert de optimale frequenties voor de muziekstijl die u hebt ingesteld. Met Digital Sound Control geniet u optimaal van uw muziek, doordat de geluidsbalans wordt aangepast aan de muziek die u op dat moment afspeelt.
Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips
2.7
van 5
6
Reviews & awards
83%
beveelt dit product aan
jeanfacla
23/04/2013
France
BON RAPPORT QUALITE PRIX
Bonne réception des stationse Bon design et loock Facilité d'utilisation
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DCM2055 Microchaîne
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DCM2055 Microchaîne
almo62
23/04/2013
France
Geverifieerde koper
BON RAPPORT QUALITE PRIX
Bonne réception des stationse Bon design et loock Facilité d'utilisation
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DCM2055 Microchaîne
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DCM2055 Microchaîne
JPR1
07/12/2015
United Kingdom
Reasonable sound for size, stylish and compact but short on features.
In terms of form, this is a great little unit. Stylish, compact and yet unobtrusive, it will be equally at home as a feature or tucked out of the way. As for function, the unit is easy to setup and use and controls are intuitive both on the remote and the unit itself. However, functions are very basic. For bass and treble there are 5 settings to chose from - Pop, Jazz, Classic, Rock and Flat - the difference in each are marginal and independent bass and treble would be far more useful. The LED display is also very small and limits the amount of information that can be displaye. At the least, some reprogramming could enable the radio station name to remain displayed rather than the FM wavelength. Lack of digital reception is the most significant shortfall. However, for all that, this is a great unit for a kitchen or smaller room at a very reasonable price..
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DCM2055 Micro music system
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DCM2055 Micro music system