In terms of form, this is a great little unit. Stylish, compact and yet unobtrusive, it will be equally at home as a feature or tucked out of the way. As for function, the unit is easy to setup and use and controls are intuitive both on the remote and the unit itself. However, functions are very basic. For bass and treble there are 5 settings to chose from - Pop, Jazz, Classic, Rock and Flat - the difference in each are marginal and independent bass and treble would be far more useful. The LED display is also very small and limits the amount of information that can be displaye. At the least, some reprogramming could enable the radio station name to remain displayed rather than the FM wavelength. Lack of digital reception is the most significant shortfall. However, for all that, this is a great unit for a kitchen or smaller room at a very reasonable price..