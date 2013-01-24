Startpagina
      Philips autoverlichting, de ultieme keuze voor op weg

      • Innovatieleider in autoverlichting sinds 1914
      • Uitvinder van de Xenon HID-lamp
      • De keuze van grote autofabrikanten
      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      Icon

      X-tremeVision Gen2
       

      Tot 150% meer zicht**
      X-tremeVision Gen2
      Verkrijgbaar als:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S
      Naar catalogus

      WhiteVision Gen2
       

      Homogeen wit LED-effect
      WhiteVision Gen2
      Verkrijgbaar als:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S
      Naar catalogus

      Vision
       

      Ideaal als vervanging
      Vision
      Verkrijgbaar als:
      D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S, D8S
      Naar catalogus
      X-tremeVision Gen2 Lichtkleur
      X-tremeVision Gen2 Lichtbundel prestaties
      X-tremeVision Gen2
      WhiteVision Gen2 Lichtkleur
      WhiteVision Gen2 Lichtbundel prestaties
      WhiteVision Gen2
      Vision Lichtkleur
      Vision Lichtbundel prestaties
      Vision


      * Kleurtemperatuur: "Tot"; Lichtbundelprestaties: Vergeleken met de minimale wettelijke norm (behalve voor D2R die 20% meer zicht geeft).

      ** Vergeleken met de minimale wettelijke norm (behalve voor D2R die 20% meer zicht geeft).

