    5000 Series

    Coffee varieties from
    fresh beans made easy

    Philips 5000

    Integrated milk carafe
    Philips 5000

    Classic milk frother
    Coffee varieties
    5 coffee varieties from
    fresh beans made easy

    Enjoy creamy drinks such as Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button, from fresh milk and coffee beans. All drinks, including Espresso, Coffee and Americano, are customizable in strength, temperature and volume.

    5 coffee varieties from
    fresh beans made easy

    Enjoy creamy drinks such as Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button, from fresh milk and coffee beans. All drinks, including Espresso, Coffee and Americano, are customizable in strength, temperature and volume.
    Silky smooth cappuccino made easy
    5 coffee varieties from freshly ground beans and milk:


    Prepare 5 delicious coffee specialties from fresh beans and milk. Enjoy velvety, creamy cappuccino and latte macchiato at the touch of a button thanks to the removable, hygienic milk carafe. The clear user interface also allows you to adjust the amount, strength and temperature of coffee according to your preferences.

    Easy cleaning and maintenance


    The patented AquaClean filter ensures hygienic, clean water, allowing you to enjoy a high quality coffee every time. By changing the filter at machine request, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000* cups. Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function and easily access the core of your machine thanks to the fully removable brewing group.


    *Based on 8 filter replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns

    100% Ceramic Grinder


    The 100% ceramic grinder ensures long-lasting performance and silent operation for more than 20.000 cups. The grinding setting is individually adjustable in 5 steps - from very fine for a strong espresso to the coarsest setting for a lighter coffee

    Compare our products

    Number of beverages
    • 5
    • 3

    Options for frothing milk
    • Integrated milk carafe + Automatic quick clean
    • Classic Pannarello

    Display type
    • Control panel with LCD display
    • Control panel with LCD display

    Water filter
    • AquaClean
    • AquaClean

    Type of mill
    • Ceramic grinder with 5-step adjustment
    • Ceramic grinder with 5-step adjustment

    Users profiles
    • 1
    • 1

    Colors
    • Stainless Steel
    • Black
    • White
    • Stainless Steel
    • Black
    • White

    Additional features
    • Removable brew group
    • Quick heat boiler
    • Removable brew group
    • Quick heat boiler

    AquaClean filter

    Get always the best out of your Philips 5000 machine

    Proper maintenance of your coffee machine is essential for delicious coffee and durable performance of the machine. We recommend that you use the following products to easily maintain your machine and fully enjoy every cup of coffee.
    Accessories

    Maintenance Set

    • Same as CA6707/00

    • Total protection set
    • 2 AquaClean filters and lubricating oil
    • 6 milk cleaners, 6 oil removers

    CA6707/10
    Accessories

    Lime and water filter

    • Same as CA6903/01

    • Descaling only after 5000* cups
    • Extend the life of your machine
    • 2 AquaClean filters

    CA6707/10
    Accessories

    Espresso machine descaler

    • Same as CA6701/00

    • 2 descaling cycles
    • Extend the life of your machine
    • Improves the taste of coffee

    CA6707/10

