5000 Series

Enjoy creamy drinks such as Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button, from fresh milk and coffee beans. All drinks, including Espresso, Coffee and Americano, are customizable in strength, temperature and volume.
Silky smooth cappuccino made easy
5 coffee varieties from freshly ground beans and milk:
Prepare 5 delicious coffee specialties from fresh beans and milk. Enjoy velvety, creamy cappuccino and latte macchiato at the touch of a button thanks to the removable, hygienic milk carafe. The clear user interface also allows you to adjust the amount, strength and temperature of coffee according to your preferences.
Easy cleaning and maintenance
The patented AquaClean filter ensures hygienic, clean water, allowing you to enjoy a high quality coffee every time. By changing the filter at machine request, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000* cups. Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function and easily access the core of your machine thanks to the fully removable brewing group.
*Based on 8 filter replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns
100% Ceramic Grinder
The 100% ceramic grinder ensures long-lasting performance and silent operation for more than 20.000 cups. The grinding setting is individually adjustable in 5 steps - from very fine for a strong espresso to the coarsest setting for a lighter coffee
Get always the best out of your Philips 5000 machine
Proper maintenance of your coffee machine is essential for delicious coffee and durable performance of the machine. We recommend that you use the following products to easily maintain your machine and fully enjoy every cup of coffee.
Maintenance Set
• Same as CA6707/00
• Total protection set • 2 AquaClean filters and lubricating oil • 6 milk cleaners, 6 oil removers