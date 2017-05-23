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Ingenia MR-OR

Intraoperative magnetic resonance system

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Ingenia MR-OR intraoperative MRI delivers high-quality images during neurosurgical procedures. It helps you gain up-to-date insight on surgical progress and tumor resection to support confident intraoperative decisions and update neuronavigation. The solution supports smooth, in-line patient transfer between the operating room and the Philips Ingenia MR system, with minimal procedure time added. Moreover, it lets you preserve your OR set-up for efficient neurosurgical workflows. Thanks to versatile configuration options, Ingenia MR-OR supports high utilization, while driving cost-effectiveness and flexibility.

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Technische specificaties

MRI system
MRI system
Field strengths
  • 1.5 and 3.0 T
Xtend Magnet System
Xtend Magnet System
Bore design
  • 70 cm
MRI system
MRI system
Field strengths
  • 1.5 and 3.0 T
Xtend Magnet System
Xtend Magnet System
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Bekijk alle specificaties
MRI system
MRI system
Field strengths
  • 1.5 and 3.0 T
Xtend Magnet System
Xtend Magnet System
Bore design
  • 70 cm

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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