MRI is een belangrijke beeldvormingsmodaliteit die wordt gebruikt om oncologen en (neuro)chirurgen te helpen bij hun werk, van de diagnose tot de therapiebegeleiding en follow-up.
MR-OR
Ingenia MR-OR intraoperative MRI delivers high-quality images during neurosurgical procedures. IT helps you gain up-to-date insight on surgical process and tumor resection to support confident intraoperative decisions and update neuronavigation. The solution supports smooth, in-line patient transfer between operating room and the Philips Ingenia MR system with minimal procedure.
