Create accurate*** contours with little to no user interaction

MR-based Auto-Contouring automatically creates contours of prostate and OARs, reducing repetitive tasks and time spent, compared to manual methods. It uses dedicated MR imaging data based on the 3D T2W TSE and T1W mDIXON XD sequences and model-based adaptive algorithms. Auto-Contouring delineation of prostate and OARs has been found to be accurate (average distance < 1.5mm)*** in at least 70% of contours evaluated****. This significantly reduces the need for manual contouring or manual adaptations, while increasing consistency.