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Ingenia Ambition/Elition MR-RT

Next generation MRI for radiation therapy is here

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The state-of-the-art Ingenia MR-RT platform featuring Ambition 1.5T and Elition 3.0T MR systems meets specific RT needs by providing high-quality MR images acquired in the treatment position. Smoothly integrate MRI through a comprehensive solution that considers your whole workflow, even for MR-only radiotherapy.

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Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans.Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans.Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans.Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA
Meer informatie
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans.Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the-art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality. This platform allows you to adopt MR-related therapies such as MR simulation, MR-only simulation, MRI-guided brachytherapy, and follow-up monitoring.

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the-art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality. This platform allows you to adopt MR-related therapies such as MR simulation, MR-only simulation, MRI-guided brachytherapy, and follow-up monitoring.

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the-art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality. This platform allows you to adopt MR-related therapies such as MR simulation, MR-only simulation, MRI-guided brachytherapy, and follow-up monitoring.
Meer informatie
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the-art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality. This platform allows you to adopt MR-related therapies such as MR simulation, MR-only simulation, MRI-guided brachytherapy, and follow-up monitoring.
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards

Maintain high standards

Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric fidelity in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package. Tailored for RT planning, it includes a dedicated phantom and analysis software.Since most steps are fully automated, you can perform routine volumetric evaluations efficiently and in a repeatable manner right from the MRI console.

Maintain high standards

Maintain high standards
Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric fidelity in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package. Tailored for RT planning, it includes a dedicated phantom and analysis software.Since most steps are fully automated, you can perform routine volumetric evaluations efficiently and in a repeatable manner right from the MRI console.

Maintain high standards

Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric fidelity in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package. Tailored for RT planning, it includes a dedicated phantom and analysis software.Since most steps are fully automated, you can perform routine volumetric evaluations efficiently and in a repeatable manner right from the MRI console.
Meer informatie
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards

Maintain high standards

Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric fidelity in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package. Tailored for RT planning, it includes a dedicated phantom and analysis software.Since most steps are fully automated, you can perform routine volumetric evaluations efficiently and in a repeatable manner right from the MRI console.
Position with precision
Position with precision

Position with precision

Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil¹.Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.

Position with precision

Position with precision
Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil¹.Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.

Position with precision

Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil¹.Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.
Meer informatie
Position with precision
Position with precision

Position with precision

Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil¹.Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.
Work your way
Work your way

Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps

Work your way

Work your way
Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps

Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps
Meer informatie
Work your way
Work your way

Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly

Set up easily and flexibly

The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.

Set up easily and flexibly

Set up easily and flexibly
The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.

Set up easily and flexibly

The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.
Meer informatie
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly

Set up easily and flexibly

The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning

See clearly in treatment planning

Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies.Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.

See clearly in treatment planning

See clearly in treatment planning
Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies.Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.

See clearly in treatment planning

Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies.Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.
Meer informatie
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning

See clearly in treatment planning

Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies.Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise

Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.

Learn and share MRI expertise

Learn and share MRI expertise
Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.

Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.
Meer informatie
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise

Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.
Tap the real power of MR
Tap the real power of MR

Tap the real power of MR

Available as a plug-in extension of Ingenia MR-RT, MR-only simulation allows you to adopt a single modality imaging approach for prostate cancer patients that provides excellent soft-tissue contrast you trust for target delineation – plus density information for dose calculations. Fast scanning protocols and embedded post-processing steps generate MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) images on the MR console in just few minutes with the density information you’d expect from CT.

Tap the real power of MR

Tap the real power of MR
Available as a plug-in extension of Ingenia MR-RT, MR-only simulation allows you to adopt a single modality imaging approach for prostate cancer patients that provides excellent soft-tissue contrast you trust for target delineation – plus density information for dose calculations. Fast scanning protocols and embedded post-processing steps generate MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) images on the MR console in just few minutes with the density information you’d expect from CT.

Tap the real power of MR

Available as a plug-in extension of Ingenia MR-RT, MR-only simulation allows you to adopt a single modality imaging approach for prostate cancer patients that provides excellent soft-tissue contrast you trust for target delineation – plus density information for dose calculations. Fast scanning protocols and embedded post-processing steps generate MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) images on the MR console in just few minutes with the density information you’d expect from CT.
Meer informatie
Tap the real power of MR
Tap the real power of MR

Tap the real power of MR

Available as a plug-in extension of Ingenia MR-RT, MR-only simulation allows you to adopt a single modality imaging approach for prostate cancer patients that provides excellent soft-tissue contrast you trust for target delineation – plus density information for dose calculations. Fast scanning protocols and embedded post-processing steps generate MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) images on the MR console in just few minutes with the density information you’d expect from CT.
  • Drive the precision of radiation therapy
  • A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
  • Maintain high standards
  • Position with precision
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans.Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans.Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans.Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA
Meer informatie
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans.Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the-art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality. This platform allows you to adopt MR-related therapies such as MR simulation, MR-only simulation, MRI-guided brachytherapy, and follow-up monitoring.

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the-art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality. This platform allows you to adopt MR-related therapies such as MR simulation, MR-only simulation, MRI-guided brachytherapy, and follow-up monitoring.

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the-art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality. This platform allows you to adopt MR-related therapies such as MR simulation, MR-only simulation, MRI-guided brachytherapy, and follow-up monitoring.
Meer informatie
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the-art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality. This platform allows you to adopt MR-related therapies such as MR simulation, MR-only simulation, MRI-guided brachytherapy, and follow-up monitoring.
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards

Maintain high standards

Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric fidelity in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package. Tailored for RT planning, it includes a dedicated phantom and analysis software.Since most steps are fully automated, you can perform routine volumetric evaluations efficiently and in a repeatable manner right from the MRI console.

Maintain high standards

Maintain high standards
Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric fidelity in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package. Tailored for RT planning, it includes a dedicated phantom and analysis software.Since most steps are fully automated, you can perform routine volumetric evaluations efficiently and in a repeatable manner right from the MRI console.

Maintain high standards

Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric fidelity in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package. Tailored for RT planning, it includes a dedicated phantom and analysis software.Since most steps are fully automated, you can perform routine volumetric evaluations efficiently and in a repeatable manner right from the MRI console.
Meer informatie
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards

Maintain high standards

Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric fidelity in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package. Tailored for RT planning, it includes a dedicated phantom and analysis software.Since most steps are fully automated, you can perform routine volumetric evaluations efficiently and in a repeatable manner right from the MRI console.
Position with precision
Position with precision

Position with precision

Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil¹.Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.

Position with precision

Position with precision
Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil¹.Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.

Position with precision

Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil¹.Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.
Meer informatie
Position with precision
Position with precision

Position with precision

Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil¹.Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.
Work your way
Work your way

Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps

Work your way

Work your way
Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps

Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps
Meer informatie
Work your way
Work your way

Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly

Set up easily and flexibly

The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.

Set up easily and flexibly

Set up easily and flexibly
The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.

Set up easily and flexibly

The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.
Meer informatie
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly

Set up easily and flexibly

The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning

See clearly in treatment planning

Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies.Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.

See clearly in treatment planning

See clearly in treatment planning
Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies.Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.

See clearly in treatment planning

Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies.Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.
Meer informatie
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning

See clearly in treatment planning

Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies.Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise

Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.

Learn and share MRI expertise

Learn and share MRI expertise
Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.

Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.
Meer informatie
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise

Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.
Tap the real power of MR
Tap the real power of MR

Tap the real power of MR

Available as a plug-in extension of Ingenia MR-RT, MR-only simulation allows you to adopt a single modality imaging approach for prostate cancer patients that provides excellent soft-tissue contrast you trust for target delineation – plus density information for dose calculations. Fast scanning protocols and embedded post-processing steps generate MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) images on the MR console in just few minutes with the density information you’d expect from CT.

Tap the real power of MR

Tap the real power of MR
Available as a plug-in extension of Ingenia MR-RT, MR-only simulation allows you to adopt a single modality imaging approach for prostate cancer patients that provides excellent soft-tissue contrast you trust for target delineation – plus density information for dose calculations. Fast scanning protocols and embedded post-processing steps generate MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) images on the MR console in just few minutes with the density information you’d expect from CT.

Tap the real power of MR

Available as a plug-in extension of Ingenia MR-RT, MR-only simulation allows you to adopt a single modality imaging approach for prostate cancer patients that provides excellent soft-tissue contrast you trust for target delineation – plus density information for dose calculations. Fast scanning protocols and embedded post-processing steps generate MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) images on the MR console in just few minutes with the density information you’d expect from CT.
Meer informatie
Tap the real power of MR
Tap the real power of MR

Tap the real power of MR

Available as a plug-in extension of Ingenia MR-RT, MR-only simulation allows you to adopt a single modality imaging approach for prostate cancer patients that provides excellent soft-tissue contrast you trust for target delineation – plus density information for dose calculations. Fast scanning protocols and embedded post-processing steps generate MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) images on the MR console in just few minutes with the density information you’d expect from CT.

Documentatie

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Klantenverhaal

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Blad met technische gegevens (1)

Blad met technische gegevens

Gebruiksaanwijzing (1)

Gebruiksaanwijzing

Klantenverhaal (1)

Klantenverhaal

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Klantenverhaal (1)

Klantenverhaal

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Blad met technische gegevens (1)

Blad met technische gegevens

Gebruiksaanwijzing (1)

Gebruiksaanwijzing

Technische specificaties

Imaging
Imaging
Field strength
  • Ingenia 1.5T, Ingenia 3.0T, Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X, Ingenia Ambition 1.5T S, Ingenia Elition 3.0T S
  • Ingenia Elition 3.0T X
Bore size
  • 70 cm
Geometric imaging accuracy
  • ≤ 1 mm in Ø 32 cm volume (typical)
Coil arrangements
  • Flexible arrangements of the FlexCoverage Anterior Coil, Posterior Coil, and FlexCoils) – all with digital architecture – for a wide range of RT applications
Dedicated RT ExamCards for
  • Brain, head & neck, prostate, female pelvis, general pelvis and spine
MR-RT CouchTop
MR-RT CouchTop
Design
  • The thin, flat MR-RT CouchTop is a dedicated RT patient table, not an overlay, for imaging patients in the radiation therapy treatment position.
Indexing
  • 14-cm standard
Dimensions
  • Length: 248 cm; Width: 63 cm to support large patients and freedom in patient positioning
Accessories included
  • Indexing bar S, indexing bar L, wall mount for storage
Weight
  • ≤12.9 kg
Other accessories
  • The MR-RT CouchTop accommodates a variety of MR-compatible positioning and immobilization accessories, e.g. thermoplastic masks and baseplates. These can be ordered directly via third party vendors: CIVCO, Orfit, and QFix.
Direct mounting
  • CouchTop allows direct mounting of Type-S head and head, neck and shoulder masks
Geometric QA analysis package
Geometric QA analysis package
Phantom design
  • Grid spacing: 25 mm, Phantom holder allows placement of the phantom in three orientations (axial, coronal, sagittal)
QA analysis volume
  • 50 x 45* x 40 cm³ (RL x AP x FH) *effective, FOV above table: 30 cm
QA Software
  • Runs from the MR console. For multi-slice 2D evaluations. Provides contour map of geometric accuracy in MR image.
Anterior Coil Support
Anterior Coil Support
Coil support design
  • The spacious, light-weight Anterior Coil Support supports the Anterior Coil and its shape follows the bore dimensions to maximize patient fit. It is height-adjustable and can be tilted to bring the coil close to each individual patient.
Height adjustment range
  • 15-35.5 cm between MR-RT CouchTop and Anterior Coil, adjustable on each side
Optional external laser positioning system
Optional external laser positioning system
Type
  • LAP DORADOnova MR3T or APOLLO MR3R compatible, green (520nm) or red (638nm) laser
Allowed width range
  • 2.594 - 5.000 m
Laser phantom
  • LAP Aquarius phantom and phantom holder, ELPS QA Test ExamCard
Imaging
Imaging
Field strength
  • Ingenia 1.5T, Ingenia 3.0T, Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X, Ingenia Ambition 1.5T S, Ingenia Elition 3.0T S
  • Ingenia Elition 3.0T X
Bore size
  • 70 cm
MR-RT CouchTop
MR-RT CouchTop
Design
  • The thin, flat MR-RT CouchTop is a dedicated RT patient table, not an overlay, for imaging patients in the radiation therapy treatment position.
Indexing
  • 14-cm standard
Bekijk alle specificaties
Imaging
Imaging
Field strength
  • Ingenia 1.5T, Ingenia 3.0T, Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X, Ingenia Ambition 1.5T S, Ingenia Elition 3.0T S
  • Ingenia Elition 3.0T X
Bore size
  • 70 cm
Geometric imaging accuracy
  • ≤ 1 mm in Ø 32 cm volume (typical)
Coil arrangements
  • Flexible arrangements of the FlexCoverage Anterior Coil, Posterior Coil, and FlexCoils) – all with digital architecture – for a wide range of RT applications
Dedicated RT ExamCards for
  • Brain, head & neck, prostate, female pelvis, general pelvis and spine
MR-RT CouchTop
MR-RT CouchTop
Design
  • The thin, flat MR-RT CouchTop is a dedicated RT patient table, not an overlay, for imaging patients in the radiation therapy treatment position.
Indexing
  • 14-cm standard
Dimensions
  • Length: 248 cm; Width: 63 cm to support large patients and freedom in patient positioning
Accessories included
  • Indexing bar S, indexing bar L, wall mount for storage
Weight
  • ≤12.9 kg
Other accessories
  • The MR-RT CouchTop accommodates a variety of MR-compatible positioning and immobilization accessories, e.g. thermoplastic masks and baseplates. These can be ordered directly via third party vendors: CIVCO, Orfit, and QFix.
Direct mounting
  • CouchTop allows direct mounting of Type-S head and head, neck and shoulder masks
Geometric QA analysis package
Geometric QA analysis package
Phantom design
  • Grid spacing: 25 mm, Phantom holder allows placement of the phantom in three orientations (axial, coronal, sagittal)
QA analysis volume
  • 50 x 45* x 40 cm³ (RL x AP x FH) *effective, FOV above table: 30 cm
QA Software
  • Runs from the MR console. For multi-slice 2D evaluations. Provides contour map of geometric accuracy in MR image.
Anterior Coil Support
Anterior Coil Support
Coil support design
  • The spacious, light-weight Anterior Coil Support supports the Anterior Coil and its shape follows the bore dimensions to maximize patient fit. It is height-adjustable and can be tilted to bring the coil close to each individual patient.
Height adjustment range
  • 15-35.5 cm between MR-RT CouchTop and Anterior Coil, adjustable on each side
Optional external laser positioning system
Optional external laser positioning system
Type
  • LAP DORADOnova MR3T or APOLLO MR3R compatible, green (520nm) or red (638nm) laser
Allowed width range
  • 2.594 - 5.000 m
Laser phantom
  • LAP Aquarius phantom and phantom holder, ELPS QA Test ExamCard
  • *Compared to overlay solution.
  • 1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 2. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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