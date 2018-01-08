Zoektermen

Magnetische resonantie
Ingenia Ambition Excel in your daily MR services, helium-free
Dit product is niet langer beschikbaar

Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X

Excel in your daily MR services, helium-free

Dit product is niet langer beschikbaar

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster² with Compressed SENSE accelerations for all anatomies, in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.

Neem contact op met technische ondersteuning

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Sealed magnet system
Sealed magnet system
Field strength
  • 1.5T
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Magnet weight
  • 2300 kg
Typical homogeneity V-RMS
  • ≤ 1.1 ppm (at 45 cm DSV)
Micro-cooling technology
  • Yes
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Type of magnet controllers
  • Digital, adaptive-intelligent
Cryogen boil-off rate
  • Not applicable, fully sealed
Vent pipe requirements
  • Not applicable, fully sealed
Omega HP gradients
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
Siting information
Siting information
Minimum siting requirement
  • 3.4 m x 5.3 m
Ceiling height (minimum)
  • 2.56 m
RF Receive
RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil, close to reiceive elements
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
dStream
  • Yes
Single operator workflow
Single operator workflow
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam
  • Yes
SmartLink
  • Yes
AutoStart
  • Yes
SmartLine
  • Yes
Sealed magnet system
Sealed magnet system
Field strength
  • 1.5T
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Omega HP gradients
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
Bekijk alle specificaties
Sealed magnet system
Sealed magnet system
Field strength
  • 1.5T
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Magnet weight
  • 2300 kg
Typical homogeneity V-RMS
  • ≤ 1.1 ppm (at 45 cm DSV)
Micro-cooling technology
  • Yes
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Type of magnet controllers
  • Digital, adaptive-intelligent
Cryogen boil-off rate
  • Not applicable, fully sealed
Vent pipe requirements
  • Not applicable, fully sealed
Omega HP gradients
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
Siting information
Siting information
Minimum siting requirement
  • 3.4 m x 5.3 m
Ceiling height (minimum)
  • 2.56 m
RF Receive
RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil, close to reiceive elements
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
dStream
  • Yes
Single operator workflow
Single operator workflow
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam
  • Yes
SmartLink
  • Yes
AutoStart
  • Yes
SmartLine
  • Yes
  • 1. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
  • 2. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 3. Requires remote connectivity.
  • 4. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions for Use.
  • 5. Compared to the average of the other 5 Philips Ingenia MR scanners without Ambient Experience and In-Bore Connect. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
  • 6. Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen in the room.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.