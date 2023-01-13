The Ingenia Elition S delivers superb image quality and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam⁷, 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant⁹. These advances have been made possible by a combination of new gradient and RF designs, plus acceleration technologies like Compressed SENSE. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition S offers an immersive audiovisual experience to help calm patients and guide them through exams, enhancing the MR experience.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution² in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution² in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution² in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution² in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.
Speed without compromise
Speed without compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Speed without compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Speed without compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
Automate your scan planning
Automate your scan planning
SmartExam⁷ supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Automate your scan planning
SmartExam⁷ supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Automate your scan planning
SmartExam⁷ supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
SmartExam⁷ supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Increase patient comfort
Increase patient comfort
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁸. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁸.
Increase patient comfort
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁸. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁸.
Increase patient comfort
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁸. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁸.
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁸. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁸.
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution² in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution² in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution² in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution² in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.
Speed without compromise
Speed without compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Speed without compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Speed without compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁶.
Automate your scan planning
Automate your scan planning
SmartExam⁷ supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Automate your scan planning
SmartExam⁷ supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Automate your scan planning
SmartExam⁷ supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
SmartExam⁷ supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
Increase patient comfort
Increase patient comfort
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁸. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁸.
Increase patient comfort
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁸. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁸.
Increase patient comfort
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁸. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁸.
Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁸. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁸.
1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
2. In isotropic 3D MSK VIEW scans, compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
3. Adaptive-C-SENSE technology used by SmartSpeed won the Fast MRI Challenge hosted by Facebook and New York Langone Health in 2019.
4. Compared to Philips SENSE.
5. On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base.
6. Compared to a workstation.
7. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional implants.
8. Compared to using a standard mattress.
9. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions For Use.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.