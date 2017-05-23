At the forefront of clinical excellence - Diagnostic confidence, explore advanced applications, and generate the productivity required to meet today’s healthcare challenges with the Ingenia 3.0T. Through dStream, Ingenia delivers premium image quality with digital clarity and speed – and with iPatient¹, it provides patient-centric imaging, from patient set-up to image result.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
In-Bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
In-Bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
In-Bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
In-Bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
¹. Premium Image Quality (IQ) defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
². Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.