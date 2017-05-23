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Ingenia 3.0T

MR system

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At the forefront of clinical excellence - Diagnostic confidence, explore advanced applications, and generate the productivity required to meet today’s healthcare challenges with the Ingenia 3.0T. Through dStream, Ingenia delivers premium image quality with digital clarity and speed – and with iPatient¹, it provides patient-centric imaging, from patient set-up to image result.

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Kenmerken
In-Bore experience
In-Bore experience

In-Bore experience

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

In-Bore experience

In-Bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

In-Bore experience

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Meer informatie
In-Bore experience
In-Bore experience

In-Bore experience

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Meer informatie
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Meer informatie
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Meer informatie
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
  • In-Bore experience
  • ScanWise Implant
  • IntelliSpace Portal
  • Advanced MRI
Bekijk alle kenmerken
In-Bore experience
In-Bore experience

In-Bore experience

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

In-Bore experience

In-Bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

In-Bore experience

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Meer informatie
In-Bore experience
In-Bore experience

In-Bore experience

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Meer informatie
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Meer informatie
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Meer informatie
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Documentatie

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Bekijk alle documentatie

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Technische specificaties

Xtend Magnet System
Xtend Magnet System
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Magnet weight
  • 4600 kg
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Typical homogeneity at 45 cm DSV
  • ≤ 1.1 ppm
HeliumSave technology
  • (Zero boil-off) Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l/hr
Omega HP gradients
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 µm
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
RF Transmit
RF Transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 2
Output power
  • 2 × 18 kW
Patient environment
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel diameter at both ends
  • 95 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Site Planning
Site Planning
Total gantry installed weight
  • ≤ 5800 kg
Minimum siting requirement
  • 30 m²
dStream workflow
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Posterior coil
  • Yes
FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam (optional)
  • Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
  • Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
  • Yes
dStream RF Receive
dStream RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
  • Digital
Xtend Magnet System
Xtend Magnet System
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Magnet weight
  • 4600 kg
Omega HP gradients
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
Bekijk alle specificaties
Xtend Magnet System
Xtend Magnet System
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Magnet weight
  • 4600 kg
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Typical homogeneity at 45 cm DSV
  • ≤ 1.1 ppm
HeliumSave technology
  • (Zero boil-off) Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l/hr
Omega HP gradients
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 µm
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
RF Transmit
RF Transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 2
Output power
  • 2 × 18 kW
Patient environment
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel diameter at both ends
  • 95 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Site Planning
Site Planning
Total gantry installed weight
  • ≤ 5800 kg
Minimum siting requirement
  • 30 m²
dStream workflow
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Posterior coil
  • Yes
FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam (optional)
  • Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
  • Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
  • Yes
dStream RF Receive
dStream RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
  • Digital
  • ¹. Premium Image Quality (IQ) defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
  • ². Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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Continue
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