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SmartPath to dStream

MR system upgrade

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The smart approach to digital broadband MR- Ingenia owners enjoy enhanced image quality, advanced clinical capabilities, and efficient workflow from dStream broadband digital architecture. A SmartPath to dStream upgrade offers full dStream, without installing a completely new system.

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Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed

Get high resolution and high speed

dStream with dS coil solutions benefit every exam. Perform high quality routine brain, spine, knee, ankle, and liver exams in just 8 minutes.

Get high resolution and high speed

Get high resolution and high speed
dStream with dS coil solutions benefit every exam. Perform high quality routine brain, spine, knee, ankle, and liver exams in just 8 minutes.

Get high resolution and high speed

dStream with dS coil solutions benefit every exam. Perform high quality routine brain, spine, knee, ankle, and liver exams in just 8 minutes.
Meer informatie
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed

Get high resolution and high speed

dStream with dS coil solutions benefit every exam. Perform high quality routine brain, spine, knee, ankle, and liver exams in just 8 minutes.
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime

Avoid costly retrofit and downtime

dStream is built around your existing magnet to cut downtime, the expense of a new MRI suite, and more.

Avoid costly retrofit and downtime

Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
dStream is built around your existing magnet to cut downtime, the expense of a new MRI suite, and more.

Avoid costly retrofit and downtime

dStream is built around your existing magnet to cut downtime, the expense of a new MRI suite, and more.
Meer informatie
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime

Avoid costly retrofit and downtime

dStream is built around your existing magnet to cut downtime, the expense of a new MRI suite, and more.
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%

Boost throughput by up to 30%

Image with fewer coils . Reduce set-up time and repetitive tasks when you switch to efficient FlexStream workflow.

Boost throughput by up to 30%

Boost throughput by up to 30%
Image with fewer coils . Reduce set-up time and repetitive tasks when you switch to efficient FlexStream workflow.

Boost throughput by up to 30%

Image with fewer coils . Reduce set-up time and repetitive tasks when you switch to efficient FlexStream workflow.
Meer informatie
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%

Boost throughput by up to 30%

Image with fewer coils . Reduce set-up time and repetitive tasks when you switch to efficient FlexStream workflow.
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime

Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime

Cost-effectively upgrade to a state-of-the-art MRI system guaranteed to last 10 years and longer without buying a brand new system.

Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime

Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Cost-effectively upgrade to a state-of-the-art MRI system guaranteed to last 10 years and longer without buying a brand new system.

Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime

Cost-effectively upgrade to a state-of-the-art MRI system guaranteed to last 10 years and longer without buying a brand new system.
Meer informatie
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime

Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime

Cost-effectively upgrade to a state-of-the-art MRI system guaranteed to last 10 years and longer without buying a brand new system.
Conversion process
SmartPath

SmartPath

A cost-effective path to digital broadband MR, the SmartPath to dStream program essentially extends system lifetime. You get a system that is like new, at a substantially lower cost than a new system. There is no need to design a new MR suite. The magnet can remain in the exam room while the makeover takes place resulting in much less disturbance to your facility.

SmartPath

SmartPath
A cost-effective path to digital broadband MR, the SmartPath to dStream program essentially extends system lifetime. You get a system that is like new, at a substantially lower cost than a new system. There is no need to design a new MR suite. The magnet can remain in the exam room while the makeover takes place resulting in much less disturbance to your facility.

SmartPath

A cost-effective path to digital broadband MR, the SmartPath to dStream program essentially extends system lifetime. You get a system that is like new, at a substantially lower cost than a new system. There is no need to design a new MR suite. The magnet can remain in the exam room while the makeover takes place resulting in much less disturbance to your facility.
Meer informatie
Conversion process
SmartPath

SmartPath

A cost-effective path to digital broadband MR, the SmartPath to dStream program essentially extends system lifetime. You get a system that is like new, at a substantially lower cost than a new system. There is no need to design a new MR suite. The magnet can remain in the exam room while the makeover takes place resulting in much less disturbance to your facility.
dStream
dStream

dStream

dStream enables you to get information, consistently in the same time by delivering premium image quality with digital clarity and speed.

dStream

dStream
dStream enables you to get information, consistently in the same time by delivering premium image quality with digital clarity and speed.

dStream

dStream enables you to get information, consistently in the same time by delivering premium image quality with digital clarity and speed.
Meer informatie
dStream
dStream

dStream

dStream enables you to get information, consistently in the same time by delivering premium image quality with digital clarity and speed.
iPatient
iPatient

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.

iPatient

iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.
Meer informatie
iPatient
iPatient

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶

Premium IQ⁶

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ⁶

Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ⁶

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Meer informatie
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶

Premium IQ⁶

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Meer informatie
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Meer informatie
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
  • Get high resolution and high speed
  • Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
  • Boost throughput by up to 30%
  • Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed

Get high resolution and high speed

dStream with dS coil solutions benefit every exam. Perform high quality routine brain, spine, knee, ankle, and liver exams in just 8 minutes.

Get high resolution and high speed

Get high resolution and high speed
dStream with dS coil solutions benefit every exam. Perform high quality routine brain, spine, knee, ankle, and liver exams in just 8 minutes.

Get high resolution and high speed

dStream with dS coil solutions benefit every exam. Perform high quality routine brain, spine, knee, ankle, and liver exams in just 8 minutes.
Meer informatie
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed

Get high resolution and high speed

dStream with dS coil solutions benefit every exam. Perform high quality routine brain, spine, knee, ankle, and liver exams in just 8 minutes.
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime

Avoid costly retrofit and downtime

dStream is built around your existing magnet to cut downtime, the expense of a new MRI suite, and more.

Avoid costly retrofit and downtime

Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
dStream is built around your existing magnet to cut downtime, the expense of a new MRI suite, and more.

Avoid costly retrofit and downtime

dStream is built around your existing magnet to cut downtime, the expense of a new MRI suite, and more.
Meer informatie
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime

Avoid costly retrofit and downtime

dStream is built around your existing magnet to cut downtime, the expense of a new MRI suite, and more.
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%

Boost throughput by up to 30%

Image with fewer coils . Reduce set-up time and repetitive tasks when you switch to efficient FlexStream workflow.

Boost throughput by up to 30%

Boost throughput by up to 30%
Image with fewer coils . Reduce set-up time and repetitive tasks when you switch to efficient FlexStream workflow.

Boost throughput by up to 30%

Image with fewer coils . Reduce set-up time and repetitive tasks when you switch to efficient FlexStream workflow.
Meer informatie
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%

Boost throughput by up to 30%

Image with fewer coils . Reduce set-up time and repetitive tasks when you switch to efficient FlexStream workflow.
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime

Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime

Cost-effectively upgrade to a state-of-the-art MRI system guaranteed to last 10 years and longer without buying a brand new system.

Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime

Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Cost-effectively upgrade to a state-of-the-art MRI system guaranteed to last 10 years and longer without buying a brand new system.

Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime

Cost-effectively upgrade to a state-of-the-art MRI system guaranteed to last 10 years and longer without buying a brand new system.
Meer informatie
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime

Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime

Cost-effectively upgrade to a state-of-the-art MRI system guaranteed to last 10 years and longer without buying a brand new system.
Conversion process
SmartPath

SmartPath

A cost-effective path to digital broadband MR, the SmartPath to dStream program essentially extends system lifetime. You get a system that is like new, at a substantially lower cost than a new system. There is no need to design a new MR suite. The magnet can remain in the exam room while the makeover takes place resulting in much less disturbance to your facility.

SmartPath

SmartPath
A cost-effective path to digital broadband MR, the SmartPath to dStream program essentially extends system lifetime. You get a system that is like new, at a substantially lower cost than a new system. There is no need to design a new MR suite. The magnet can remain in the exam room while the makeover takes place resulting in much less disturbance to your facility.

SmartPath

A cost-effective path to digital broadband MR, the SmartPath to dStream program essentially extends system lifetime. You get a system that is like new, at a substantially lower cost than a new system. There is no need to design a new MR suite. The magnet can remain in the exam room while the makeover takes place resulting in much less disturbance to your facility.
Meer informatie
Conversion process
SmartPath

SmartPath

A cost-effective path to digital broadband MR, the SmartPath to dStream program essentially extends system lifetime. You get a system that is like new, at a substantially lower cost than a new system. There is no need to design a new MR suite. The magnet can remain in the exam room while the makeover takes place resulting in much less disturbance to your facility.
dStream
dStream

dStream

dStream enables you to get information, consistently in the same time by delivering premium image quality with digital clarity and speed.

dStream

dStream
dStream enables you to get information, consistently in the same time by delivering premium image quality with digital clarity and speed.

dStream

dStream enables you to get information, consistently in the same time by delivering premium image quality with digital clarity and speed.
Meer informatie
dStream
dStream

dStream

dStream enables you to get information, consistently in the same time by delivering premium image quality with digital clarity and speed.
iPatient
iPatient

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.

iPatient

iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.
Meer informatie
iPatient
iPatient

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶

Premium IQ⁶

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ⁶

Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ⁶

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Meer informatie
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶

Premium IQ⁶

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Meer informatie
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Meer informatie
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

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  • <sup>6.</sup> Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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