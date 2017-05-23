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The smart approach to digital broadband MR- Ingenia owners enjoy enhanced image quality, advanced clinical capabilities, and efficient workflow from dStream broadband digital architecture. A SmartPath to dStream upgrade offers full dStream, without installing a completely new system.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
SmartPath
SmartPath
SmartPath
SmartPath
dStream
dStream
dStream
dStream
iPatient
iPatient
iPatient
iPatient
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed
Get high resolution and high speed
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
SmartPath
SmartPath
SmartPath
SmartPath
dStream
dStream
dStream
dStream
iPatient
iPatient
iPatient
iPatient
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ⁶
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Put quality first with Philips Ingenia 1.5T MRI system. Digital clarity and speed¹ help clinicians diagnose with confidence, explore new applications, and work productively. Great patient reviews build your image in the community. All supported by our commitment to helping you grow.
Product bekijken
At the forefront of clinical excellence - Diagnostic confidence, explore advanced applications, and generate the productivity required to meet today’s healthcare challenges with the Ingenia 3.0T. Through dStream, Ingenia delivers premium image quality with digital clarity and speed – and with iPatient¹, it provides patient-centric imaging, from patient set-up to image result.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
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