Put quality first with Philips Ingenia 1.5T MRI system. Digital clarity and speed¹ help clinicians diagnose with confidence, explore new applications, and work productively. Great patient reviews build your image in the community. All supported by our commitment to helping you grow.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
dStream
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
In-bore experience
In-bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
In-bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
In-bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
dStream
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
In-bore experience
In-bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
In-bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
In-bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
¹, ² Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
³. Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time
⁴. Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.