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  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
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  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
  • Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.

Arrêté

Casque True Wireless

TAT2236BK/00

2.4
| (39) Avis

Disponible à partir

Blanc
Blanc
Noir
Noir
Rose
Rose
Vert
Vert
Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.
Ce casque True Wireless résistant à la transpiration et aux éclaboussures vous accompagne partout ! Le boîtier de charge tient dans la poche de votre slim. Les écouteurs se placent dans l'oreille externe, ce qui est idéal si vous n'aimez pas la sensation des embouts dans le conduit auditif.
Voir tous les avantages

Boîtier ultra-mince. Maintien confortable.

  • Écouteurs pour oreille externe

  • Boîtier de charge ultra-compact

  • Protection contre l'eau IPX4

  • Jusqu'à 18 h d'autonomie

4 couleurs. En forme de crosse de hockey.

6 h d'autonomie. Une charge de 15 min pour une heure supplémentaire.

Un son limpide et des basses puissantes. Haut-parleurs de 12 mm en néodyme.

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

2.4

sur 6

39

Avis

01/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

washed them with my laundry

I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!

Cet avis concerne le produit TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

Cet avis concerne le produit TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

20/12/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Acheteur vérifié

Goed werkende oortjes

Oortjes hebben een goed geluid en de bluetooth connectie gaat probleemloos. Dat is wel eens anders.

Avantages

Goed geluid, goede bluetooth verbinding

Contre

Geen extra dopjes, ik zou er niet mee gaan hardlopen, dan vallen ze misschien uit mijn oor, maar ik gebrui ze bij spinnen en dat gaat goed.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes

14/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Super happy!

I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<

Avantages

- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options

Contre

- Could potentially feel like they might fall

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

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