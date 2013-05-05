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Arrêté
SHQ3000/10
Pour les activités sportives
Composés de matériaux étanches et d'un agent antibactérien favorisant l'élimination des bactéries, ces écouteurs ont été conçus pour les sportifs.
ActionFit
Orange et gris
Ces écouteurs sont conçus avec un cache étanche, pour une protection contre les dommages causés par la transpiration.
Grâce à la technologie d'isolation phonique, profitez de votre musique dans ses moindres détails et à un volume remarquablement bas comparé aux performances d'un casque normal. Basé sur une connaissance approfondie de l'anatomie du canal auditif, le design acoustique angulaire du casque réducteur de bruit crée une étanchéité sonore parfaite entre le bruit extérieur et le canal auditif, éliminant ainsi les bruits indésirables pour une restitution directe du son. Même lorsque le niveau du son se trouve modéré, vous pouvez discerner les détails de votre musique sans être distrait par le bruit qui vous entoure. Pour un confort optimal, des protections pour casque sont disponibles dans trois tailles.
Les embouts en silicone ultra-souple disponibles en 3 tailles de ces écouteurs Philips se placent facilement dans les oreilles sans pression supplémentaire, tout en bloquant les bruits indésirables.
2.7
sur 6
19
Avis
Dyntan17
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Fulford
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
vnauj
08/08/2012
España
Van perfectos
Se agarran perfectamente y el hecho que aguante el sudor el ideal.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja