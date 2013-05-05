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ActionFitSport-hoofdtelefoon met oorhaakjes

SHQ3000/10

2.7

| (19) Reviews & awards

Afgestemd op sport

Deze oortelefoon is speciaal gemaakt voor de allersportiefsten onder ons. Hij bevat watervaste materialen met een antibacterieel ingrediënt voor optimale hygiëne, ook tijdens intensief sporten.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Verstelbare pasvorm

Afgestemd op sport

  • ActionFit

  • Oranje/grijs

Wasbaar

Wasbaar

Gefabriceerd met waterbestendige materialen waardoor u uw oortelefoon kunt afspoelen onder de kraan

Transpiratiebestendig

Transpiratiebestendig

Ontworpen met een waterbestendige laag die uw hoofdtelefoon beschermt tegen inwerking van transpiratie

Verstelbare oorhaken

Verstelbare oorhaken

Verstelbare oorhaken voor betere pasvorm - afgestemd op sport

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

2.7

van 5

19

Reviews & awards

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

21/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really great headphones

Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

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