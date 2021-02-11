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  • Son haute précision
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  • Son haute précision
  • Son haute précision
  • Son haute précision
  • Son haute précision
  • Son haute précision
  • Son haute précision
  • Son haute précision
  • Son haute précision
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Son haute précision
  • Son haute précision
  • Son haute précision
  • Son haute précision
  • Son haute précision
  • Son haute précision
  • Son haute précision

Arrêté

Casques hi-fi stéréo

SHP9500/00

4.8
| (4) Avis | 100% recommandent ce produit
Son haute précision
Profitez d'une expérience sonore authentique en toute élégance. Performances exceptionnelles avec la conception acoustique arrière ouverte et les haut-parleurs 50 mm haute précision.
Voir tous les avantages

Son haute précision

  • Circum-aural

  • Noire

Haut-parleurs en néodyme 50 mm, pour un son ample

Haut-parleurs en néodyme 50 mm, pour un son ample

Haut-parleurs en néodyme 50 mm, pour un son haute fidélité.

Coussinets aérés pour un confort longue durée

Coussinets aérés pour un confort longue durée

Les coussinets aérés dissipent la pression et la chaleur pour un confort longue durée.

Arceau rembourré double couche confortable

Arceau rembourré double couche confortable

Spécificités Techniques

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Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

4.8

sur 6

4

Avis

100%

recommandent ce produit

3
2
1

11/02/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb Headphones

These are totally brilliant. It's a shame that they are a rather difficult to get hold of in the UK. However, I'm so pleased that I was able to purchase mine. The sound quality is brilliant for the reasonable price. They are well balanced i.e. not too much bass, and I do like bass but not overblown and unrealistic. They are very revealing and detailed too. The midrange with voices is terrific and the treble is very detailed. The treble can just be a bit sibilant, but I don't want to overstate that at all. To be fair that does depend to some degree on the recording. The treble tend to be what I would call "sweet" and not harsh. They are very comfortable, but if you move around they will be a bit loose. Therefore. these are not for use whilst active. I listen when sitting down - the best way. The only criticism I have is the cable. It's rather springy and difficult to keep neat. However, It's not difficult to purchase another cable and replace. I will not mark down the headphones for this point because these headphones are so good. Perhaps Philips will start distributing them in the UK...?

Avantages

Terrific sound quality at a reasonable price. Comfortable.

Contre

The sound will be "leaky" for some but they are open-back headphones and this is to be expected.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

19/07/2018

Nederland

Nederland

Onbeperkt lang luistergenot

Als je 8 uur achtereen met een koptelefoon moet werken en bovendien nog goed geluid wil hebben dat is dit de beste aankoop.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

18/01/2017

España

España

MAGNIFICOS AURICULARES

Auriculares magníficos y con un sonido realmente sorprendente, de lo mejor que he escuchado sobre todo por su precio, nada que enviar a otras marcas de superior precio.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

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