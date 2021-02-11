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Arrêté
Circum-aural
Noire
Haut-parleurs en néodyme 50 mm, pour un son haute fidélité.
Les coussinets aérés dissipent la pression et la chaleur pour un confort longue durée.
4.8
sur 6
4
Avis
100%
recommandent ce produit
Bussand1
11/02/2021
United Kingdom
Superb Headphones
These are totally brilliant. It's a shame that they are a rather difficult to get hold of in the UK. However, I'm so pleased that I was able to purchase mine. The sound quality is brilliant for the reasonable price. They are well balanced i.e. not too much bass, and I do like bass but not overblown and unrealistic. They are very revealing and detailed too. The midrange with voices is terrific and the treble is very detailed. The treble can just be a bit sibilant, but I don't want to overstate that at all. To be fair that does depend to some degree on the recording. The treble tend to be what I would call "sweet" and not harsh. They are very comfortable, but if you move around they will be a bit loose. Therefore. these are not for use whilst active. I listen when sitting down - the best way. The only criticism I have is the cable. It's rather springy and difficult to keep neat. However, It's not difficult to purchase another cable and replace. I will not mark down the headphones for this point because these headphones are so good. Perhaps Philips will start distributing them in the UK...?
Avantages
Terrific sound quality at a reasonable price. Comfortable.
Contre
The sound will be "leaky" for some but they are open-back headphones and this is to be expected.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Bartjes
19/07/2018
Nederland
Onbeperkt lang luistergenot
Als je 8 uur achtereen met een koptelefoon moet werken en bovendien nog goed geluid wil hebben dat is dit de beste aankoop.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
chris1949
18/01/2017
España
MAGNIFICOS AURICULARES
Auriculares magníficos y con un sonido realmente sorprendente, de lo mejor que he escuchado sobre todo por su precio, nada que enviar a otras marcas de superior precio.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones