These are totally brilliant. It's a shame that they are a rather difficult to get hold of in the UK. However, I'm so pleased that I was able to purchase mine. The sound quality is brilliant for the reasonable price. They are well balanced i.e. not too much bass, and I do like bass but not overblown and unrealistic. They are very revealing and detailed too. The midrange with voices is terrific and the treble is very detailed. The treble can just be a bit sibilant, but I don't want to overstate that at all. To be fair that does depend to some degree on the recording. The treble tend to be what I would call "sweet" and not harsh. They are very comfortable, but if you move around they will be a bit loose. Therefore. these are not for use whilst active. I listen when sitting down - the best way. The only criticism I have is the cable. It's rather springy and difficult to keep neat. However, It's not difficult to purchase another cable and replace. I will not mark down the headphones for this point because these headphones are so good. Perhaps Philips will start distributing them in the UK...?