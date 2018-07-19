Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
Voor over het oor
Zwart
50 mm neodymium-luidsprekerdrivers bieden superieur HiFi-geluid.
Luxueuze ademende oorkussens verdelen druk en warmte voor langer draagcomfort.
4.8
van 5
4
Reviews & awards
100%
beveelt dit product aan
Bartjes
19/07/2018
Nederland
Onbeperkt lang luistergenot
Als je 8 uur achtereen met een koptelefoon moet werken en bovendien nog goed geluid wil hebben dat is dit de beste aankoop.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Bussand1
11/02/2021
United Kingdom
Superb Headphones
These are totally brilliant. It's a shame that they are a rather difficult to get hold of in the UK. However, I'm so pleased that I was able to purchase mine. The sound quality is brilliant for the reasonable price. They are well balanced i.e. not too much bass, and I do like bass but not overblown and unrealistic. They are very revealing and detailed too. The midrange with voices is terrific and the treble is very detailed. The treble can just be a bit sibilant, but I don't want to overstate that at all. To be fair that does depend to some degree on the recording. The treble tend to be what I would call "sweet" and not harsh. They are very comfortable, but if you move around they will be a bit loose. Therefore. these are not for use whilst active. I listen when sitting down - the best way. The only criticism I have is the cable. It's rather springy and difficult to keep neat. However, It's not difficult to purchase another cable and replace. I will not mark down the headphones for this point because these headphones are so good. Perhaps Philips will start distributing them in the UK...?
Voordelen
Terrific sound quality at a reasonable price. Comfortable.
Nadelen
The sound will be "leaky" for some but they are open-back headphones and this is to be expected.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
chris1949
18/01/2017
España
MAGNIFICOS AURICULARES
Auriculares magníficos y con un sonido realmente sorprendente, de lo mejor que he escuchado sobre todo por su precio, nada que enviar a otras marcas de superior precio.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones