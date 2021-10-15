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Arrêté
SCF797/00
Lot de pailles de rechange
Lot de 2
Utilisation comme dans le pack pour tasses avec paille flexible de 10 oz (300 ml). Pour les tasses avec paille de 7 oz (200 ml), raccourcissez la paille de 3 cm en la coupant avec des ciseaux. Pour des mesures faciles, consultez le côté de l'emballage.
La partie inférieure de la paille est courbée afin d'atteindre facilement le liquide pour que votre enfant puisse boire en maintenant une position naturelle.
2.0
sur 6
6
Avis
Malla2
15/10/2021
Suomi
Ecological
Very useful and ecological when your child has bitten off pieces of the straw and/or when the straw has been used _a lot_. There's no need to throw whole jug away byt you can replace the straw! Wonderful!
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Marther
25/04/2022
Suomi
Straws are too easily bitten through
These straw cups are very good first ways to teach children to drink with straw and very leak proof. Only down side is that the material feels too good to bite into that my kids keep biting them into pieces. And too bad is that you cannot buy only straws from anywhere at least in finland so the cups are not very sustainable.
Avantages
Kids love them
Contre
Straw breaks too easily
Cet avis concerne le produit SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Cet avis concerne le produit SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Vagners
13/04/2022
Danmark
God og irriterende
God drikkedunk, men irriterende du ikke kan købe nye sugerør - så skal du skifte hele drikkedunken ud :(
Cet avis concerne le produit SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper
Cet avis concerne le produit SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.