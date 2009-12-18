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  • Élégant sac à langer pour partir en week-ends
  • Élégant sac à langer pour partir en week-ends
  • Élégant sac à langer pour partir en week-ends
  • Élégant sac à langer pour partir en week-ends
  • Élégant sac à langer pour partir en week-ends
  • Élégant sac à langer pour partir en week-ends

Arrêté

Philips AventSac à langer TravelBag Avent

SCD149/60

3.1
| (40) Avis
Élégant sac à langer pour partir en week-ends
Ce sac Avent, ample et pratique, est idéal lorsque vous partez en week-end, confiez votre bébé pour la nuit à ses grands-parents ou voyagez en avion.
Voir tous les avantages

Sac à langer spécial longues sorties

Élégant sac à langer pour partir en week-ends

  • Noire

Léger, en microfibre pour un nettoyage facile

Léger, en microfibre pour un nettoyage facile

Le tissu en microfibre est léger et facile à nettoyer.

Matelas à langer amovible

Porte-biberon isotherme

Porte-biberon isotherme

Porte-biberon isotherme pour conserver 2 biberons Avent d'eau (préalablement bouillie) chaude ou du lait infantile/maternel frais pendant plusieurs heures.

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

3.1

sur 6

40

Avis

18/12/2009

France

France

Cet avis concerne le produit SCD150/60 Sac ThermaBag Avent en néoprène

Cet avis concerne le produit SCD150/60 Sac ThermaBag Avent en néoprène

29/01/2012

Deutschland

Deutschland

Babymesse

Ich habe dies auf der Babymesse in München gewonnen und bin sehr glücklich darüber. Es hält die Getränke warm/kalt und sieht toll aus. Ist außerdem leicht zu bedienen. Verstellbarer Riemengurt, daher auch möglich die Tasche an den Ki. Wagen zu hängen :D

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SCD150/60 Avent Neopren-ThermaBag

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SCD150/60 Avent Neopren-ThermaBag

23/11/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for keeping drinks cold

It's the perfect size, very convenient, love the shoulder strap

Avantages

Perfect size for slim cans of drink like small Red Bull

Contre

Can't machine wash, only sponge dry

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SCD150/50 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SCD150/50 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

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