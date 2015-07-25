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Accès anticipé à nos soldes Refurb Friday
11
d
Jours
21
h
Heures
03
m
Minutes
09
s
Secondes
Arrêté
HP6368/00
Dur avec les poils, doux avec la peau
Le rasoir féminin Double Contour Sensitive de Philips a été conçu pour répondre aux besoins des femmes modernes. Ce rasoir féminin innovant à deux grilles protège votre peau tout en la rendant parfaitement lisse.
Rasoir féminin 4 en 1
Étanche
Les grilles de rasage hypoallergéniques dorées réduisent les irritations et les risques d'allergie
La bande à l'aloe vera intégrée améliore l'hydratation de votre peau pour un rasage en douceur
Indique un niveau de batterie faible et vous rappelle de charger l'appareil avant la prochaine utilisation
Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils
Accéder à Pièces détachées et accessoires
2.9
sur 6
64
Avis
Franky68
25/07/2015
France
Acheteur vérifié
rasoir tres performant
Rasoir acheter pour ma mere, elle en est ravie !! Rasoir que ma mere recommande a toutes les femmes comme alternative a l'epilation...
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
ankeero
02/09/2012
België
Acheteur vérifié
uitstekend apparaat
zeer goed apparaat , enkel spijtig dat er geen beschermkapje bij is;wat nadelig is bij meenemen want het dun nylonzakje geeft geen bescherming
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Senikxy
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive