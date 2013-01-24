  • Les avantages de la boutique en ligne Philips;

    Éclairage intérieur LED

    L'éclairage automobile Philips: la solution idéale pour voyager plus loin

    • Pionnier depuis 1914 dans le domaine de l'éclairage automobile
    • Créateur de l'éclairage Xenon HID
    • Choisi par tous les principaux fabricants automobile
    Icon

    Éclairage intérieur et clignotants

    Ultinon Pro3000
     

    Éclairage intérieur et clignotants
    ultinon pro3000
    Disponible en:

    Festoon 43

    [≈P21W]
    [≈P21/5W]

    [≈W21W]

    [≈W21/5W]

     

     

    X-tremeVision
    LED
     
    6000K

    Xenon White
    6000K
    Disponible en:
    Festoon T14x30
    Festoon T10,5x38
    Festoon T10,5x43

    Ultinon Pro6000
     

    Éclairage intérieur et clignotants
    ultinon pro6000
    Disponible en:

    Festoon 43, 38, 30

    [≈W5W]

    [≈W16W] 

    [≈W21W] 

    [≈W21/5W] 

    [≈P21W] 

    [≈P21/5W] 

    [≈R5/R10]
    Trouvez la lampe adaptée à votre voiture

     

    Accédez à l'outil de sélection

    Avez-vous besoin d'un éclairage avant Philips de rechange pour votre voiture ?
    Achetez les produits Philips Automotive en ligne ou dans un commerce proche de chez vous
    Consultez nos articles pour découvrir les technologies, l innovation et les solutions d éclairage automobile Philips

