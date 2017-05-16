  • Philips Shop voordelen:

    Philips autoverlichting, de ultieme keuze voor op weg

    • Innovatieleider in autoverlichting sinds 1914
    • Uitvinder van de Xenon HID-lamp
    • De keuze van grote autofabrikanten
    Quality icon

    LED Signaling and Interior Lighting

    Ultinon Pro3000
     

    Signaallampen en binnenverlichting
    ultinon pro3000
    Verkrijgbaar als:
    Festoon 43 
    [≈P21W] 
    [≈P21/5W] 
    [≈W21W] 
    [≈W21/5W]

     

     
    Naar catalogus

    Ultinon Pro6000
     

    Signaallampen en binnenverlichting
    ultinon pro6000
    Verkrijgbaar als:
    Festoon 43, 38, 30 
    [≈W5W] 
    [≈W16W] 
    [≈W21W] 
    [≈W21/5W] 
    [≈P21W] 
    [≈P21/5W] 
    [≈R5/R10]
    Naar catalogus
