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dStream Microscopy coil set

MR coil

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dS Microscopy coil set provides small field-of-view imaging with high in-slice spatial resolution and a high signal-to-noise ratio. Consisting of one 23 mm coil designed for skin and finger imaging, one 47 mm coil designed for orbit and superficial vessel imaging. Can be combined with each other and with the FlexCoverage Posterior coil or dS Flex coils

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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