Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm

Zoektermen
The Philips Azurion with FlexArm is designed to give you more freedom in your interventional and surgical environment. Its flexible ceiling-mounted design adapts to your workflow, supporting a wide variety of room layouts and procedures within a single suite. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
Contact aanvragen
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Bel 02 503 47 27
Great imaging flexibility
Great imaging flexibility
Great imaging flexibility
Great imaging flexibility
More independent control for physician
More independent control for physician
More independent control for physician
More independent control for physician
Full staff positioning freedom
Full staff positioning freedom
Full staff positioning freedom
Full staff positioning freedom
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Great imaging flexibility
Great imaging flexibility
Great imaging flexibility
Great imaging flexibility
More independent control for physician
More independent control for physician
More independent control for physician
More independent control for physician
Full staff positioning freedom
Full staff positioning freedom
Full staff positioning freedom
Full staff positioning freedom
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
The IntraSight Interventional Applications Workspace is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to help identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
Product bekijken
Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify the cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system), which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integration with the IntelliVue X3 patient monitor helps to enable confident clinical decision making and gap-free patient medical records, continuously monitoring the patient in the cath lab or extended throughout the hospital.
Product bekijken
ClarityIQ, available on Azurion systems, uses real-time image processing algorithms and computer technology to optimize image quality.
Product bekijken
As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
Product bekijken
The TSM Pro allows for integrating and connecting the touch screen operation of compatible applications, resulting in less clutter at tableside. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively.
Product bekijken
Increase confidence and ease during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and other challenging SHD procedures. The immersive user experience is highly automated to simplify planning, device selection and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.
Product bekijken
VesselNavigator allows the reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive, continuous 3D roadmap that guides you through the vasculature during the entire procedure.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.