Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm

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Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm

Image Guided Therapy System Monoplane Ceiling Mounted

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The Philips Azurion with FlexArm is designed to give you more freedom in your interventional and surgical environment. Its flexible ceiling-mounted design adapts to your workflow, supporting a wide variety of room layouts and procedures within a single suite. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.

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Great imaging flexibility
Great imaging flexibility

Great imaging flexibility

Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm rotates on eight axes to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Consequently, 100% of participants confirmed in a user study that FlexArm would allow them to work with great flexibility [2].

Great imaging flexibility

Great imaging flexibility
Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm rotates on eight axes to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Consequently, 100% of participants confirmed in a user study that FlexArm would allow them to work with great flexibility [2].

Great imaging flexibility

Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm rotates on eight axes to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Consequently, 100% of participants confirmed in a user study that FlexArm would allow them to work with great flexibility [2].
Meer informatie
Great imaging flexibility
Great imaging flexibility

Great imaging flexibility

Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm rotates on eight axes to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Consequently, 100% of participants confirmed in a user study that FlexArm would allow them to work with great flexibility [2].
More independent control for physician
More independent control for physician

More independent control for physician

FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with the intuitive Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.

More independent control for physician

More independent control for physician
FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with the intuitive Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.

More independent control for physician

FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with the intuitive Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.
Meer informatie
More independent control for physician
More independent control for physician

More independent control for physician

FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with the intuitive Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.
Full staff positioning freedom
Full staff positioning freedom

Full staff positioning freedom

FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.

Full staff positioning freedom

Full staff positioning freedom
FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.

Full staff positioning freedom

FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.
Meer informatie
Full staff positioning freedom
Full staff positioning freedom

Full staff positioning freedom

FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points

Improved workflow for multiple patient access points

The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial or brachial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.

Improved workflow for multiple patient access points

Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial or brachial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.

Improved workflow for multiple patient access points

The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial or brachial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.
Meer informatie
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points

Improved workflow for multiple patient access points

The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial or brachial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows

Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows

FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. And it has been shown that in procedures including table pivots, such as radial access procedures, system positioning times were reduced by an average of 27% compared to labs with conventional interventional systems [4].

Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows

Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. And it has been shown that in procedures including table pivots, such as radial access procedures, system positioning times were reduced by an average of 27% compared to labs with conventional interventional systems [4].

Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows

FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. And it has been shown that in procedures including table pivots, such as radial access procedures, system positioning times were reduced by an average of 27% compared to labs with conventional interventional systems [4].
Meer informatie
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows

Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows

FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. And it has been shown that in procedures including table pivots, such as radial access procedures, system positioning times were reduced by an average of 27% compared to labs with conventional interventional systems [4].
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future

Supports multiple specialties now and in the future

FlexArm's great imaging flexibility and staff positioning flexibility combined with procedure-specific workflows allows creation of the ideal treatment environment for multiple specialties in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac, peripheral procedures and orthopedic surgeries.

Supports multiple specialties now and in the future

Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
FlexArm's great imaging flexibility and staff positioning flexibility combined with procedure-specific workflows allows creation of the ideal treatment environment for multiple specialties in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac, peripheral procedures and orthopedic surgeries.

Supports multiple specialties now and in the future

FlexArm's great imaging flexibility and staff positioning flexibility combined with procedure-specific workflows allows creation of the ideal treatment environment for multiple specialties in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac, peripheral procedures and orthopedic surgeries.
Meer informatie
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future

Supports multiple specialties now and in the future

FlexArm's great imaging flexibility and staff positioning flexibility combined with procedure-specific workflows allows creation of the ideal treatment environment for multiple specialties in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac, peripheral procedures and orthopedic surgeries.
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other [5]. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other [5]. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other [5]. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Meer informatie
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other [5]. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation [6]. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.

Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow
FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation [6]. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation [6]. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.
Meer informatie
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation [6]. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen and FlexVision Pro at table side [3]. This allows you to confidently evaluate and decide in the sterile field, saving time and helping avoid delays.

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen and FlexVision Pro at table side [3]. This allows you to confidently evaluate and decide in the sterile field, saving time and helping avoid delays.

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen and FlexVision Pro at table side [3]. This allows you to confidently evaluate and decide in the sterile field, saving time and helping avoid delays.
  • Great imaging flexibility
  • More independent control for physician
  • Full staff positioning freedom
  • Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Great imaging flexibility
Great imaging flexibility

Great imaging flexibility

Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm rotates on eight axes to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Consequently, 100% of participants confirmed in a user study that FlexArm would allow them to work with great flexibility [2].

Great imaging flexibility

Great imaging flexibility
Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm rotates on eight axes to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Consequently, 100% of participants confirmed in a user study that FlexArm would allow them to work with great flexibility [2].

Great imaging flexibility

Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm rotates on eight axes to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Consequently, 100% of participants confirmed in a user study that FlexArm would allow them to work with great flexibility [2].
Meer informatie
Great imaging flexibility
Great imaging flexibility

Great imaging flexibility

Azurion 7 M20 with FlexArm rotates on eight axes to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Consequently, 100% of participants confirmed in a user study that FlexArm would allow them to work with great flexibility [2].
More independent control for physician
More independent control for physician

More independent control for physician

FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with the intuitive Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.

More independent control for physician

More independent control for physician
FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with the intuitive Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.

More independent control for physician

FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with the intuitive Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.
Meer informatie
More independent control for physician
More independent control for physician

More independent control for physician

FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with the intuitive Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.
Full staff positioning freedom
Full staff positioning freedom

Full staff positioning freedom

FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.

Full staff positioning freedom

Full staff positioning freedom
FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.

Full staff positioning freedom

FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.
Meer informatie
Full staff positioning freedom
Full staff positioning freedom

Full staff positioning freedom

FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points

Improved workflow for multiple patient access points

The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial or brachial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.

Improved workflow for multiple patient access points

Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial or brachial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.

Improved workflow for multiple patient access points

The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial or brachial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.
Meer informatie
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points
Improved workflow for multiple patient access points

Improved workflow for multiple patient access points

The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial or brachial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows

Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows

FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. And it has been shown that in procedures including table pivots, such as radial access procedures, system positioning times were reduced by an average of 27% compared to labs with conventional interventional systems [4].

Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows

Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. And it has been shown that in procedures including table pivots, such as radial access procedures, system positioning times were reduced by an average of 27% compared to labs with conventional interventional systems [4].

Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows

FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. And it has been shown that in procedures including table pivots, such as radial access procedures, system positioning times were reduced by an average of 27% compared to labs with conventional interventional systems [4].
Meer informatie
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows

Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows

FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. And it has been shown that in procedures including table pivots, such as radial access procedures, system positioning times were reduced by an average of 27% compared to labs with conventional interventional systems [4].
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future

Supports multiple specialties now and in the future

FlexArm's great imaging flexibility and staff positioning flexibility combined with procedure-specific workflows allows creation of the ideal treatment environment for multiple specialties in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac, peripheral procedures and orthopedic surgeries.

Supports multiple specialties now and in the future

Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
FlexArm's great imaging flexibility and staff positioning flexibility combined with procedure-specific workflows allows creation of the ideal treatment environment for multiple specialties in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac, peripheral procedures and orthopedic surgeries.

Supports multiple specialties now and in the future

FlexArm's great imaging flexibility and staff positioning flexibility combined with procedure-specific workflows allows creation of the ideal treatment environment for multiple specialties in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac, peripheral procedures and orthopedic surgeries.
Meer informatie
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future

Supports multiple specialties now and in the future

FlexArm's great imaging flexibility and staff positioning flexibility combined with procedure-specific workflows allows creation of the ideal treatment environment for multiple specialties in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac, peripheral procedures and orthopedic surgeries.
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other [5]. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other [5]. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

Do more with flexible working

This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other [5]. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Meer informatie
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other [5]. While fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation [6]. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.

Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow
FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation [6]. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation [6]. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.
Meer informatie
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation [6]. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen and FlexVision Pro at table side [3]. This allows you to confidently evaluate and decide in the sterile field, saving time and helping avoid delays.

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen and FlexVision Pro at table side [3]. This allows you to confidently evaluate and decide in the sterile field, saving time and helping avoid delays.

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen and FlexVision Pro at table side [3]. This allows you to confidently evaluate and decide in the sterile field, saving time and helping avoid delays.

Documentatie

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • 1. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment. 100% of physicians who participated in a simulated use study agreed that FlexArm would allow them to work with great flexibility.
  • 2. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment.
  • 3. Only applicable to systems with TSM Pro.
  • 4. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment after approximately 20 minutes of practicing C-arm and table positioning (series 7, ceiling FD20 monoplane configuration).
  • 5. Only applicable for a DVI video infrastructure.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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