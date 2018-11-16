Zoektermen

Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm

Image-guided therapy system

This new ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. You get all this in a compact set-up, providing a highly cost-effective environment ready for the procedures of the future. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you optimize your suite performance and deliver superior care.

Unlimited imaging flexibility
FlexArm rotates on no less than eight axis to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for both 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Easily maneuver the stand with the Axsys motion control system.

Unlimited imaging flexibility
More independent control for physician
FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with Axsys motion control system and Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.

More independent control for physician
Full staff positioning freedom
FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.

Full staff positioning freedom
Improved radial access workflow
The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.

Improved radial access workflow
Enhanced patient care
Frequent table movements during interventions can create stress for patients, dislodge wires and tubes and disrupt the procedure set-up. FlexArm gives you the ability to handle cases requiring full body access with 2D or 3D imaging from three sides of the table without pivoting or panning the table. This can enhance the patient experience and improve catheter handling.

Enhanced patient care
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. This has been shown to slash system positioning time by 27%* compared to labs with conventional interventional systems.

Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
FlexArm's unlimited imaging and staff positioning flexibility, as well as ProcedureCards and flexible workspots create the ideal multi-purpose treatment environment. It supports different specialist medical teams to work in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac and peripheral procedures or endovascular and orthopedic surgeries.

Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
Increase standardization of clinical set-ups
The full flexibility of the FlexArm system means you no longer need to move the patient table during imaging or disturb nearby equipment and instruments. ProcedureCards offer presets to standardize set-up for all cases. Hospital checklists and/or protocols can be used to help safeguard consistency and reduce preparation errors.

Increase standardization of clinical set-ups
Make efficient use of your lab or Hybrid OR space
The compact design of FlexArm helps you make efficient use of space in your lab or Hybrid OR. It also makes more working space available compared to robotic imaging systems because it does not create a large “no fly zone” in the treatment area.

Make efficient use of your lab or Hybrid OR space
Save time
This system has been specifically designed to save time for busy mixed use rooms. Team members can work on all activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. While X-ray is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

Save time
Full control at table side
Pre-procedural data, multimodality imaging from PACS and other sources, and interventional applications can be displayed on FlexVision Pro. You can easily control all of this via a seamless mouseover. Capture screenshots of displayed video sources and store them in the patient file with a single click. Everything you need is at your fingertips within the sterile field.

Full control at table side
Manage dose efficiently
The Azurion 7 C20 also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology which provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.

Manage dose efficiently
Increase economic value
Rapidly changing interventional and OR environments make definitive decisions around capital spending to support these improvements even more difficult. To help you fully leverage your financial, technological and staffing resources and realize a high return on your investment, we offer comprehensive support that extends far beyond the walls of your treatment room.

Increase economic value
Unlimited imaging flexibility
FlexArm rotates on no less than eight axis to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for both 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Easily maneuver the stand with the Axsys motion control system.

Unlimited imaging flexibility
More independent control for physician
FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with Axsys motion control system and Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.

More independent control for physician
Full staff positioning freedom
FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.

Full staff positioning freedom
Improved radial access workflow
The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.

Improved radial access workflow
Enhanced patient care
Frequent table movements during interventions can create stress for patients, dislodge wires and tubes and disrupt the procedure set-up. FlexArm gives you the ability to handle cases requiring full body access with 2D or 3D imaging from three sides of the table without pivoting or panning the table. This can enhance the patient experience and improve catheter handling.

Enhanced patient care
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. This has been shown to slash system positioning time by 27%* compared to labs with conventional interventional systems.

Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
FlexArm's unlimited imaging and staff positioning flexibility, as well as ProcedureCards and flexible workspots create the ideal multi-purpose treatment environment. It supports different specialist medical teams to work in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac and peripheral procedures or endovascular and orthopedic surgeries.

Supports multiple specialties now and in the future
Increase standardization of clinical set-ups
The full flexibility of the FlexArm system means you no longer need to move the patient table during imaging or disturb nearby equipment and instruments. ProcedureCards offer presets to standardize set-up for all cases. Hospital checklists and/or protocols can be used to help safeguard consistency and reduce preparation errors.

Increase standardization of clinical set-ups
Make efficient use of your lab or Hybrid OR space
The compact design of FlexArm helps you make efficient use of space in your lab or Hybrid OR. It also makes more working space available compared to robotic imaging systems because it does not create a large “no fly zone” in the treatment area.

Make efficient use of your lab or Hybrid OR space
Save time
This system has been specifically designed to save time for busy mixed use rooms. Team members can work on all activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. While X-ray is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

Save time
Full control at table side
Pre-procedural data, multimodality imaging from PACS and other sources, and interventional applications can be displayed on FlexVision Pro. You can easily control all of this via a seamless mouseover. Capture screenshots of displayed video sources and store them in the patient file with a single click. Everything you need is at your fingertips within the sterile field.

Full control at table side
Manage dose efficiently
The Azurion 7 C20 also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology which provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.

Manage dose efficiently
Increase economic value
Rapidly changing interventional and OR environments make definitive decisions around capital spending to support these improvements even more difficult. To help you fully leverage your financial, technological and staffing resources and realize a high return on your investment, we offer comprehensive support that extends far beyond the walls of your treatment room.

Increase economic value
Geo
Geo
Iso-center to floor
  • 106.5 cm (41.9 inch)
Transversal movement
  • Movement range is 236 cm (92.9 inch)
Longitudinal movement
  • Movement ranges are 285 cm (112.2 inch), 455 cm (179.1 inch) or 635 cm (250 inch)
C-arm rotation angles
  • In head-end position: 120° LAO, 185° RAO. In side position: 90° LAO, 90° RAO.
C-arm rotation speed
  • Speed up to 25°/sec and 40°/sec for rotational scan in side position.
C-arm angulation angles
  • In head-end position: 90° cranial, 90° caudal. In side position: 185° cranial, 120° caudal.
C-arm angulation  speed
  • In head-end position: up to 25°/sec. In side position: up to 25°/sec.
Focal spot to iso-center
  • 81 cm (31.9 inch)
Source Image Distance
  • 89.5 - 119.5 cm (35.2 - 47 inch
C-arm depth
  • 90 cm (35.43 inch)
Table
Table
Height
  • 74 cm - 102 cm (29.1 inch - 40.2 inch)
Length
  • 319 cm (125.6 inch)
Width
  • 50 cm (19.7 inch)
Long. float range
  • 120 cm (47.2 inch)
Lat. float range
  • 36 cm (14.2 inch)
Max table load
  • 325 kg (715 lbs)
Max patient weight
  • 250 kg (551 lbs)
Monitor options – 3rd party boom
Monitor options – 3rd party boom
Monitor Option
  • 1 or 2x 27" or 32" Full HD
Monitor options - Boom
Monitor options - Boom
2 Fold MCS
  • 2x 27" Full HD widescreen
4 Fold MCS
  • 3 or 4x 27" Full HD widescreen
FlexVision MCS
  • 1x 58" screen
Monitor options – rail suspension
Monitor options – rail suspension
2 Fold MCS
  • 2 Fold MCS 2x 27" Full HD widescreen
4 Fold MCS
  • 4 Fold MCS 3 or 4x 27" Full HD widescreen
6 Fold MCS
  • 6 Fold MCS 3 or 4x 27" Full HD widescreen + 2x 27"
3rd party MCS
  • 3rd party MCS 1 or 2x 27" or 32" Full HD widescreen monitor
FlexVision MCS
  • FlexVision MCS 1x 58" screen
FlexVision MCS
  • FlexVision MCS 1x 58" screen + 2x 27" Full HD widescreen
  • * Compared to the suites with Azurion 7 C20. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated suite environment after approximately 20 minutes of practicing C-arm and table positioning.

