Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm

This new ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. You get all this in a compact set-up, providing a highly cost-effective environment ready for the procedures of the future. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you optimize your suite performance and deliver superior care.
FlexArm rotates on no less than eight axis to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for both 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Easily maneuver the stand with the Axsys motion control system.
FlexArm rotates on no less than eight axis to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for both 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Easily maneuver the stand with the Axsys motion control system.
FlexArm rotates on no less than eight axis to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for both 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Easily maneuver the stand with the Axsys motion control system.
FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with Axsys motion control system and Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.
FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with Axsys motion control system and Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.
FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with Axsys motion control system and Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.
FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.
FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.
FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.
The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.
The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.
The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.
Frequent table movements during interventions can create stress for patients, dislodge wires and tubes and disrupt the procedure set-up. FlexArm gives you the ability to handle cases requiring full body access with 2D or 3D imaging from three sides of the table without pivoting or panning the table. This can enhance the patient experience and improve catheter handling.
Frequent table movements during interventions can create stress for patients, dislodge wires and tubes and disrupt the procedure set-up. FlexArm gives you the ability to handle cases requiring full body access with 2D or 3D imaging from three sides of the table without pivoting or panning the table. This can enhance the patient experience and improve catheter handling.
Frequent table movements during interventions can create stress for patients, dislodge wires and tubes and disrupt the procedure set-up. FlexArm gives you the ability to handle cases requiring full body access with 2D or 3D imaging from three sides of the table without pivoting or panning the table. This can enhance the patient experience and improve catheter handling.
FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. This has been shown to slash system positioning time by 27%* compared to labs with conventional interventional systems.
FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. This has been shown to slash system positioning time by 27%* compared to labs with conventional interventional systems.
FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. This has been shown to slash system positioning time by 27%* compared to labs with conventional interventional systems.
FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. This has been shown to slash system positioning time by 27%* compared to labs with conventional interventional systems.
FlexArm's unlimited imaging and staff positioning flexibility, as well as ProcedureCards and flexible workspots create the ideal multi-purpose treatment environment. It supports different specialist medical teams to work in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac and peripheral procedures or endovascular and orthopedic surgeries.
FlexArm's unlimited imaging and staff positioning flexibility, as well as ProcedureCards and flexible workspots create the ideal multi-purpose treatment environment. It supports different specialist medical teams to work in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac and peripheral procedures or endovascular and orthopedic surgeries.
FlexArm's unlimited imaging and staff positioning flexibility, as well as ProcedureCards and flexible workspots create the ideal multi-purpose treatment environment. It supports different specialist medical teams to work in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac and peripheral procedures or endovascular and orthopedic surgeries.
FlexArm's unlimited imaging and staff positioning flexibility, as well as ProcedureCards and flexible workspots create the ideal multi-purpose treatment environment. It supports different specialist medical teams to work in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac and peripheral procedures or endovascular and orthopedic surgeries.
The full flexibility of the FlexArm system means you no longer need to move the patient table during imaging or disturb nearby equipment and instruments. ProcedureCards offer presets to standardize set-up for all cases. Hospital checklists and/or protocols can be used to help safeguard consistency and reduce preparation errors.
The full flexibility of the FlexArm system means you no longer need to move the patient table during imaging or disturb nearby equipment and instruments. ProcedureCards offer presets to standardize set-up for all cases. Hospital checklists and/or protocols can be used to help safeguard consistency and reduce preparation errors.
The full flexibility of the FlexArm system means you no longer need to move the patient table during imaging or disturb nearby equipment and instruments. ProcedureCards offer presets to standardize set-up for all cases. Hospital checklists and/or protocols can be used to help safeguard consistency and reduce preparation errors.
The compact design of FlexArm helps you make efficient use of space in your lab or Hybrid OR. It also makes more working space available compared to robotic imaging systems because it does not create a large “no fly zone” in the treatment area.
The compact design of FlexArm helps you make efficient use of space in your lab or Hybrid OR. It also makes more working space available compared to robotic imaging systems because it does not create a large “no fly zone” in the treatment area.
The compact design of FlexArm helps you make efficient use of space in your lab or Hybrid OR. It also makes more working space available compared to robotic imaging systems because it does not create a large “no fly zone” in the treatment area.
This system has been specifically designed to save time for busy mixed use rooms. Team members can work on all activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. While X-ray is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
This system has been specifically designed to save time for busy mixed use rooms. Team members can work on all activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. While X-ray is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
This system has been specifically designed to save time for busy mixed use rooms. Team members can work on all activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. While X-ray is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Pre-procedural data, multimodality imaging from PACS and other sources, and interventional applications can be displayed on FlexVision Pro. You can easily control all of this via a seamless mouseover. Capture screenshots of displayed video sources and store them in the patient file with a single click. Everything you need is at your fingertips within the sterile field.
Pre-procedural data, multimodality imaging from PACS and other sources, and interventional applications can be displayed on FlexVision Pro. You can easily control all of this via a seamless mouseover. Capture screenshots of displayed video sources and store them in the patient file with a single click. Everything you need is at your fingertips within the sterile field.
Pre-procedural data, multimodality imaging from PACS and other sources, and interventional applications can be displayed on FlexVision Pro. You can easily control all of this via a seamless mouseover. Capture screenshots of displayed video sources and store them in the patient file with a single click. Everything you need is at your fingertips within the sterile field.
The Azurion 7 C20 also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology which provides high quality
imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray
dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which
help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
The Azurion 7 C20 also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology which provides high quality
imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray
dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which
help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
The Azurion 7 C20 also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology which provides high quality
imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray
dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which
help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
Rapidly changing interventional and OR environments make definitive decisions around capital spending to support these improvements even more difficult. To help you fully leverage your financial, technological and staffing resources and realize a high return on your investment, we offer comprehensive support that extends far beyond the walls of your treatment room.
Rapidly changing interventional and OR environments make definitive decisions around capital spending to support these improvements even more difficult. To help you fully leverage your financial, technological and staffing resources and realize a high return on your investment, we offer comprehensive support that extends far beyond the walls of your treatment room.
Rapidly changing interventional and OR environments make definitive decisions around capital spending to support these improvements even more difficult. To help you fully leverage your financial, technological and staffing resources and realize a high return on your investment, we offer comprehensive support that extends far beyond the walls of your treatment room.
FlexArm rotates on no less than eight axis to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for both 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Easily maneuver the stand with the Axsys motion control system.
FlexArm rotates on no less than eight axis to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging, from head to toe on the left and right side for both 2D and 3D visualizations. The image beam remains aligned with the patient, allowing better visualization of anatomies during rotations or angulations. Easily maneuver the stand with the Axsys motion control system.
FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with Axsys motion control system and Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.
FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with Axsys motion control system and Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.
FlexArm further evolves Azurion’s table side control with Axsys motion control system and Axsys controller to make procedures flow naturally and easily. When changes or complications occur, the physician can quickly and easily take action. This can also reduce the need for the physician and other staff to move in and out of the sterile field during a procedure.
FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.
FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.
FlexArm's positioning flexibility frees up medical teams to choose the best working position. The C-arm’s 270-degree range of movement allows all imaging positions to be reached without hampering optimal team positioning and without needing to move the patient table. This avoids disturbing equipment and instruments, and keeps the anesthesia zone free.
The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.
The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.
The FlexArm C-arm can provide off-center imaging along both sides of the table. This allows physicians to perform radial access cases on the left or right arm, fully or partially extended, without moving the patient or pivoting the table. The X-ray beam stays aligned with the arm to promote smooth navigation over its full length without making constant adjustments.
Frequent table movements during interventions can create stress for patients, dislodge wires and tubes and disrupt the procedure set-up. FlexArm gives you the ability to handle cases requiring full body access with 2D or 3D imaging from three sides of the table without pivoting or panning the table. This can enhance the patient experience and improve catheter handling.
Frequent table movements during interventions can create stress for patients, dislodge wires and tubes and disrupt the procedure set-up. FlexArm gives you the ability to handle cases requiring full body access with 2D or 3D imaging from three sides of the table without pivoting or panning the table. This can enhance the patient experience and improve catheter handling.
Frequent table movements during interventions can create stress for patients, dislodge wires and tubes and disrupt the procedure set-up. FlexArm gives you the ability to handle cases requiring full body access with 2D or 3D imaging from three sides of the table without pivoting or panning the table. This can enhance the patient experience and improve catheter handling.
FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. This has been shown to slash system positioning time by 27%* compared to labs with conventional interventional systems.
FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. This has been shown to slash system positioning time by 27%* compared to labs with conventional interventional systems.
FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. This has been shown to slash system positioning time by 27%* compared to labs with conventional interventional systems.
FlexArm's movement flexibility combined with Axsys motion control system and ProcedureCards allow you to work according to procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures. This has been shown to slash system positioning time by 27%* compared to labs with conventional interventional systems.
FlexArm's unlimited imaging and staff positioning flexibility, as well as ProcedureCards and flexible workspots create the ideal multi-purpose treatment environment. It supports different specialist medical teams to work in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac and peripheral procedures or endovascular and orthopedic surgeries.
FlexArm's unlimited imaging and staff positioning flexibility, as well as ProcedureCards and flexible workspots create the ideal multi-purpose treatment environment. It supports different specialist medical teams to work in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac and peripheral procedures or endovascular and orthopedic surgeries.
FlexArm's unlimited imaging and staff positioning flexibility, as well as ProcedureCards and flexible workspots create the ideal multi-purpose treatment environment. It supports different specialist medical teams to work in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac and peripheral procedures or endovascular and orthopedic surgeries.
FlexArm's unlimited imaging and staff positioning flexibility, as well as ProcedureCards and flexible workspots create the ideal multi-purpose treatment environment. It supports different specialist medical teams to work in one room. Imagine a combination of surgical and endovascular procedures, cardiac and peripheral procedures or endovascular and orthopedic surgeries.
The full flexibility of the FlexArm system means you no longer need to move the patient table during imaging or disturb nearby equipment and instruments. ProcedureCards offer presets to standardize set-up for all cases. Hospital checklists and/or protocols can be used to help safeguard consistency and reduce preparation errors.
The full flexibility of the FlexArm system means you no longer need to move the patient table during imaging or disturb nearby equipment and instruments. ProcedureCards offer presets to standardize set-up for all cases. Hospital checklists and/or protocols can be used to help safeguard consistency and reduce preparation errors.
The full flexibility of the FlexArm system means you no longer need to move the patient table during imaging or disturb nearby equipment and instruments. ProcedureCards offer presets to standardize set-up for all cases. Hospital checklists and/or protocols can be used to help safeguard consistency and reduce preparation errors.
The compact design of FlexArm helps you make efficient use of space in your lab or Hybrid OR. It also makes more working space available compared to robotic imaging systems because it does not create a large “no fly zone” in the treatment area.
The compact design of FlexArm helps you make efficient use of space in your lab or Hybrid OR. It also makes more working space available compared to robotic imaging systems because it does not create a large “no fly zone” in the treatment area.
The compact design of FlexArm helps you make efficient use of space in your lab or Hybrid OR. It also makes more working space available compared to robotic imaging systems because it does not create a large “no fly zone” in the treatment area.
This system has been specifically designed to save time for busy mixed use rooms. Team members can work on all activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. While X-ray is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
This system has been specifically designed to save time for busy mixed use rooms. Team members can work on all activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. While X-ray is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
This system has been specifically designed to save time for busy mixed use rooms. Team members can work on all activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. While X-ray is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Pre-procedural data, multimodality imaging from PACS and other sources, and interventional applications can be displayed on FlexVision Pro. You can easily control all of this via a seamless mouseover. Capture screenshots of displayed video sources and store them in the patient file with a single click. Everything you need is at your fingertips within the sterile field.
Pre-procedural data, multimodality imaging from PACS and other sources, and interventional applications can be displayed on FlexVision Pro. You can easily control all of this via a seamless mouseover. Capture screenshots of displayed video sources and store them in the patient file with a single click. Everything you need is at your fingertips within the sterile field.
Pre-procedural data, multimodality imaging from PACS and other sources, and interventional applications can be displayed on FlexVision Pro. You can easily control all of this via a seamless mouseover. Capture screenshots of displayed video sources and store them in the patient file with a single click. Everything you need is at your fingertips within the sterile field.
The Azurion 7 C20 also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology which provides high quality
imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray
dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which
help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
The Azurion 7 C20 also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology which provides high quality
imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray
dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which
help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
The Azurion 7 C20 also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology which provides high quality
imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray
dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which
help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
Rapidly changing interventional and OR environments make definitive decisions around capital spending to support these improvements even more difficult. To help you fully leverage your financial, technological and staffing resources and realize a high return on your investment, we offer comprehensive support that extends far beyond the walls of your treatment room.
Rapidly changing interventional and OR environments make definitive decisions around capital spending to support these improvements even more difficult. To help you fully leverage your financial, technological and staffing resources and realize a high return on your investment, we offer comprehensive support that extends far beyond the walls of your treatment room.
Rapidly changing interventional and OR environments make definitive decisions around capital spending to support these improvements even more difficult. To help you fully leverage your financial, technological and staffing resources and realize a high return on your investment, we offer comprehensive support that extends far beyond the walls of your treatment room.
* Compared to the suites with Azurion 7 C20. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated suite environment after approximately 20 minutes of practicing C-arm and table positioning.
