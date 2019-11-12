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The TSM Pro allows for integrating and connecting the touch screen operation of compatible applications, resulting in less clutter at tableside. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
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Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Promotes effective teamwork
Promotes effective teamwork
Promotes effective teamwork
Promotes effective teamwork
Clear-cut communication
Clear-cut communication
Clear-cut communication
Clear-cut communication
Bright visual cues
Bright visual cues
Bright visual cues
Bright visual cues
Flexible placement
Flexible placement
Flexible placement
Flexible placement
Welcomes third party systems
Welcomes third party systems
Welcomes third party systems
Welcomes third party systems
Enhances visibility of details
Enhances visibility of details
Enhances visibility of details
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Promotes effective teamwork
Promotes effective teamwork
Promotes effective teamwork
Promotes effective teamwork
Clear-cut communication
Clear-cut communication
Clear-cut communication
Clear-cut communication
Bright visual cues
Bright visual cues
Bright visual cues
Bright visual cues
Flexible placement
Flexible placement
Flexible placement
Flexible placement
Welcomes third party systems
Welcomes third party systems
Welcomes third party systems
Welcomes third party systems
Enhances visibility of details
Enhances visibility of details
Enhances visibility of details
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Philips Azurion system with SmartCT allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
Product bekijken
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 7 with 12'' flat detector. This high-performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
Product bekijken
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Product bekijken
Discover amazing new possibilities for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology or electrophysiology with the Azurion 7 Series biplane with two 12'' detectors. This industry-leading Image Guided Therapy System allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with consistent user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Product bekijken
Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
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