ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a variety of clinical procedures. It delivers excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Multiple clinical studies on more than 15000 patients have been published on ClarityIQ technology to date revealing one truth: significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.
Contact aanvragen
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
High quality, ultra low dose
Enhanced vascular visibility
Less motion blurring
Singular clinical flexibility
Tailor-made application settings
Reducing motion artifacts
Treating high-risk patients
High quality, ultra low dose
Enhanced vascular visibility
Less motion blurring
Singular clinical flexibility
Tailor-made application settings
Reducing motion artifacts
Treating high-risk patients
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips Neuro Suite with the next-generation Azurion 7 20'' and 15'' detector X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work.
Product bekijken
Experience the new world of interventional cardiac and vascular performance with the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This next-generation image guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting with workflow innovation.
Product bekijken
Move to a hybrid suite with confidence with the Azurion 7 C20 & Azurion 7 F20. This next-generation image guided therapy solution lets you perform open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Clinical excellence unites with workflow innovation to support you in delivering outstanding patient care, and increasing operational efficiency.
Product bekijken
This new ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. You get all this in a compact set-up, providing a highly cost-effective environment ready for the procedures of the future. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you optimize your suite performance and deliver superior care.
Product bekijken
Discover amazing new possibilities for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology or electrophysiology with the Azurion 7 Series biplane with two 12'' detectors. This next-generation image guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care.
Product bekijken
Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This next-generation image guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care.
Product bekijken
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand