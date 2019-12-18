Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify the cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system), which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integration with the IntelliVue X3 patient monitor helps to enable confident clinical decision making and gap-free patient medical records, continuously monitoring the patient in the cath lab or extended throughout the hospital.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
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Improved communication
Improved communication
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Improved communication
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Improved communication
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Touch screen control
Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at tableside.
Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at tableside.
Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at tableside.
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at tableside.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the tableside. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room, you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses, and reports on a full screen.
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the tableside. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room, you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses, and reports on a full screen.
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the tableside. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room, you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses, and reports on a full screen.
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the tableside. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room, you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses, and reports on a full screen.
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Each system comes with an IntelliVue X3 compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cath lab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Each system comes with an IntelliVue X3 compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cath lab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Each system comes with an IntelliVue X3 compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cath lab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Each system comes with an IntelliVue X3 compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cath lab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Continuous patient monitoring
Continuous patient monitoring
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
Continuous patient monitoring
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
Continuous patient monitoring
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
Enhanced workflow with iFR
Enhanced workflow with iFR
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
Enhanced workflow with iFR
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
Enhanced workflow with iFR
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This, in turn, may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This, in turn, may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This, in turn, may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This, in turn, may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Improved communication
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Improved communication
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Touch screen control
Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at tableside.
Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at tableside.
Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at tableside.
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at tableside.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the tableside. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room, you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses, and reports on a full screen.
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the tableside. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room, you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses, and reports on a full screen.
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the tableside. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room, you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses, and reports on a full screen.
Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the tableside. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room, you can always view patient monitoring, hemodynamic analyses, and reports on a full screen.
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Each system comes with an IntelliVue X3 compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cath lab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Each system comes with an IntelliVue X3 compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cath lab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Integrated with IntelliVue X3
Each system comes with an IntelliVue X3 compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cath lab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Each system comes with an IntelliVue X3 compact patient monitor. When mounted at the table in the cath lab, you have unrestricted access to your patient from nearly any position, without restricting table movement. It’s small enough to hold in your hands and can be easily mounted where you need it most.
Continuous patient monitoring
Continuous patient monitoring
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
Continuous patient monitoring
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
Continuous patient monitoring
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
By connecting the IntelliVue X3 in the cath lab with the Philips Hemo system, you can continuously monitor a patient. There is no need to change cables, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
Enhanced workflow with iFR
Enhanced workflow with iFR
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
Enhanced workflow with iFR
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
Enhanced workflow with iFR
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bring the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This, in turn, may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This, in turn, may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This, in turn, may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This, in turn, may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
For the availability of the iFR functionality on Philips Hemo system, please check with your local Philips sales representative.
For the availability of Continuous patient monitoring on Philips Hemo system with IntelliVue X3, please check with your local Philips sales representative.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.