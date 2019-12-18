Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integrated with the market leading IntelliVue X3 patient monitor, this unique combination enables continuous patient monitoring throughout the cath lab.
|Patient demographics
|
|Control Hemo system from Touch Screen Module
|
|Connected to Monitor Ceiling Suspension or Flexvision
|
|12 lead ECG
|
|Four invasive blood pressure channels
|
|Body surface tempertature
|
|EtCO2 Covidien Microstream
|
|SpO2 (choice of Philips FAST-SpO2, Nellcor OxiMax SpO2, Masimo rainbow SET SpO2)
|
|Thermodilution Cardiac Output
|
|Respiration rate
|
|EtCO2 Respironics mainstream or LoFlo sidestream
|
|Non-invasive blood pressure
|
|Trolley for the Hemo workstation in the patient area
|
|Integrated Philips iFR and FFR
|
|Procedure/event charting and data collection
|
|Full disclosure (record, store all waveforms data for post case review and analysis)
|
|Printing waveforms and hemodynamic analysis
|
|Capture and store hemodynamic measurements and calculations
|
|End case Hemo report (hemodynamic measurements and calculations)
|
|Storage of all patient data
|
|Comprehensive hemodynamic measurements and analysis
|
|EtCO2
|
|Highly disinfectant-resistant surface materials
|
|Mechanical ruggedness
|
|Weight
|
|Size
|
