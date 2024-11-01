As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot setup simplifies lab operations by allowing you to view, control, and manipulate all connected applications within a single workstation. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
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Full control at a single point
Full control at a single point
Full control at a single point
Full control at a single point
Instant parallel working
Instant parallel working
Instant parallel working
Instant parallel working
Intuitively move through exams
Intuitively move through exams
Intuitively move through exams
Intuitively move through exams
Simplify set up and operation
Simplify set up and operation
Simplify set up and operation
Simplify set up and operation
Add extra FlexSpots
Add extra FlexSpots
Add extra FlexSpots
Add extra FlexSpots
Streamline your control room
Streamline your control room
Streamline your control room
Streamline your control room
Full control at a single point
Full control at a single point
Full control at a single point
Full control at a single point
Instant parallel working
Instant parallel working
Instant parallel working
Instant parallel working
Intuitively move through exams
Intuitively move through exams
Intuitively move through exams
Intuitively move through exams
Simplify set up and operation
Simplify set up and operation
Simplify set up and operation
Simplify set up and operation
Add extra FlexSpots
Add extra FlexSpots
Add extra FlexSpots
Add extra FlexSpots
Streamline your control room
Streamline your control room
Streamline your control room
Streamline your control room
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Philips Azurion system with SmartCT allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
Product bekijken
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 7 with 12'' flat detector. This high-performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
Product bekijken
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Product bekijken
Discover amazing new possibilities for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology or electrophysiology with the Azurion 7 Series biplane with two 12'' detectors. This industry-leading Image Guided Therapy System allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with consistent user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Product bekijken
Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
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