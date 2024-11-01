Zoektermen

NL
FR

HeartNavigator

Insightful planning and guidance for Structural Heart Disease Procedures

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Increase confidence and ease during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and other challenging SHD procedures. The immersive user experience is highly automated to simplify planning, device selection and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time

Automatic segmentation saves time

Once you load a pre-operative DICOM compliant CT dataset and a 3D volume is rendered, HeartNavigator automatically segments tissue, anatomical structures, landmarks, calcium, and planes of the heart for TAVR/TAVI. To facilitate mitral valve replacement, left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) and other procedures, HeartNavigator automatically segments the entire heart.

Automatic segmentation saves time

Automatic segmentation saves time
Once you load a pre-operative DICOM compliant CT dataset and a 3D volume is rendered, HeartNavigator automatically segments tissue, anatomical structures, landmarks, calcium, and planes of the heart for TAVR/TAVI. To facilitate mitral valve replacement, left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) and other procedures, HeartNavigator automatically segments the entire heart.

Automatic segmentation saves time

Once you load a pre-operative DICOM compliant CT dataset and a 3D volume is rendered, HeartNavigator automatically segments tissue, anatomical structures, landmarks, calcium, and planes of the heart for TAVR/TAVI. To facilitate mitral valve replacement, left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) and other procedures, HeartNavigator automatically segments the entire heart.
Meer informatie
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time

Automatic segmentation saves time

Once you load a pre-operative DICOM compliant CT dataset and a 3D volume is rendered, HeartNavigator automatically segments tissue, anatomical structures, landmarks, calcium, and planes of the heart for TAVR/TAVI. To facilitate mitral valve replacement, left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) and other procedures, HeartNavigator automatically segments the entire heart.
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track

Automatic landmarks to stay on track

For additional guidance, HeartNavigator automatically places landmarks on a large variety of anatomical structures, including the ostia of the coronaries, 3 nadirs, etc. They can be manually adapted as needed.

Automatic landmarks to stay on track

Automatic landmarks to stay on track
For additional guidance, HeartNavigator automatically places landmarks on a large variety of anatomical structures, including the ostia of the coronaries, 3 nadirs, etc. They can be manually adapted as needed.

Automatic landmarks to stay on track

For additional guidance, HeartNavigator automatically places landmarks on a large variety of anatomical structures, including the ostia of the coronaries, 3 nadirs, etc. They can be manually adapted as needed.
Meer informatie
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track

Automatic landmarks to stay on track

For additional guidance, HeartNavigator automatically places landmarks on a large variety of anatomical structures, including the ostia of the coronaries, 3 nadirs, etc. They can be manually adapted as needed.
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning

Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning

A single click creates area, perimeter, diameter and distance measurements of anatomical structures for TAVR or TAVI procedures. The measurements are performed within the detected anatomical planes and are shown on the displayed centerline. For all other SHD procedures, manual measurements are provided.

Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning

Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
A single click creates area, perimeter, diameter and distance measurements of anatomical structures for TAVR or TAVI procedures. The measurements are performed within the detected anatomical planes and are shown on the displayed centerline. For all other SHD procedures, manual measurements are provided.

Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning

A single click creates area, perimeter, diameter and distance measurements of anatomical structures for TAVR or TAVI procedures. The measurements are performed within the detected anatomical planes and are shown on the displayed centerline. For all other SHD procedures, manual measurements are provided.
Meer informatie
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning

Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning

A single click creates area, perimeter, diameter and distance measurements of anatomical structures for TAVR or TAVI procedures. The measurements are performed within the detected anatomical planes and are shown on the displayed centerline. For all other SHD procedures, manual measurements are provided.
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications

Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications

The software enhances insight into the distribution of calcifications in the ascending aorta, aortic valve annulus, and left ventricle. By determining the severity and location of calcification, you can avoid potential complications during procedures.

Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications

Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
The software enhances insight into the distribution of calcifications in the ascending aorta, aortic valve annulus, and left ventricle. By determining the severity and location of calcification, you can avoid potential complications during procedures.

Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications

The software enhances insight into the distribution of calcifications in the ascending aorta, aortic valve annulus, and left ventricle. By determining the severity and location of calcification, you can avoid potential complications during procedures.
Meer informatie
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications

Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications

The software enhances insight into the distribution of calcifications in the ascending aorta, aortic valve annulus, and left ventricle. By determining the severity and location of calcification, you can avoid potential complications during procedures.
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning

Automatic view planning aids positioning

HeartNavigator automatically determines the optimal projection angles to use during the procedure. This can avoid the need to acquire multiple aortograms. Projections can be recalled by the tableside for further savings.

Automatic view planning aids positioning

Automatic view planning aids positioning
HeartNavigator automatically determines the optimal projection angles to use during the procedure. This can avoid the need to acquire multiple aortograms. Projections can be recalled by the tableside for further savings.

Automatic view planning aids positioning

HeartNavigator automatically determines the optimal projection angles to use during the procedure. This can avoid the need to acquire multiple aortograms. Projections can be recalled by the tableside for further savings.
Meer informatie
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning

Automatic view planning aids positioning

HeartNavigator automatically determines the optimal projection angles to use during the procedure. This can avoid the need to acquire multiple aortograms. Projections can be recalled by the tableside for further savings.
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation

Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation

You can get real-time feedback to guide navigation through the vasculature. The 3D CT volume rendering of the ascending aorta can be matched with live fluoro to show the exact position of catheters and devices in relation to the reference image. The 3D CT rendering moves in sync with the system's movements during the procedure.

Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation

Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
You can get real-time feedback to guide navigation through the vasculature. The 3D CT volume rendering of the ascending aorta can be matched with live fluoro to show the exact position of catheters and devices in relation to the reference image. The 3D CT rendering moves in sync with the system's movements during the procedure.

Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation

You can get real-time feedback to guide navigation through the vasculature. The 3D CT volume rendering of the ascending aorta can be matched with live fluoro to show the exact position of catheters and devices in relation to the reference image. The 3D CT rendering moves in sync with the system's movements during the procedure.
Meer informatie
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation

Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation

You can get real-time feedback to guide navigation through the vasculature. The 3D CT volume rendering of the ascending aorta can be matched with live fluoro to show the exact position of catheters and devices in relation to the reference image. The 3D CT rendering moves in sync with the system's movements during the procedure.
  • Automatic segmentation saves time
  • Automatic landmarks to stay on track
  • Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
  • Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time

Automatic segmentation saves time

Once you load a pre-operative DICOM compliant CT dataset and a 3D volume is rendered, HeartNavigator automatically segments tissue, anatomical structures, landmarks, calcium, and planes of the heart for TAVR/TAVI. To facilitate mitral valve replacement, left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) and other procedures, HeartNavigator automatically segments the entire heart.

Automatic segmentation saves time

Automatic segmentation saves time
Once you load a pre-operative DICOM compliant CT dataset and a 3D volume is rendered, HeartNavigator automatically segments tissue, anatomical structures, landmarks, calcium, and planes of the heart for TAVR/TAVI. To facilitate mitral valve replacement, left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) and other procedures, HeartNavigator automatically segments the entire heart.

Automatic segmentation saves time

Once you load a pre-operative DICOM compliant CT dataset and a 3D volume is rendered, HeartNavigator automatically segments tissue, anatomical structures, landmarks, calcium, and planes of the heart for TAVR/TAVI. To facilitate mitral valve replacement, left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) and other procedures, HeartNavigator automatically segments the entire heart.
Meer informatie
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time

Automatic segmentation saves time

Once you load a pre-operative DICOM compliant CT dataset and a 3D volume is rendered, HeartNavigator automatically segments tissue, anatomical structures, landmarks, calcium, and planes of the heart for TAVR/TAVI. To facilitate mitral valve replacement, left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) and other procedures, HeartNavigator automatically segments the entire heart.
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track

Automatic landmarks to stay on track

For additional guidance, HeartNavigator automatically places landmarks on a large variety of anatomical structures, including the ostia of the coronaries, 3 nadirs, etc. They can be manually adapted as needed.

Automatic landmarks to stay on track

Automatic landmarks to stay on track
For additional guidance, HeartNavigator automatically places landmarks on a large variety of anatomical structures, including the ostia of the coronaries, 3 nadirs, etc. They can be manually adapted as needed.

Automatic landmarks to stay on track

For additional guidance, HeartNavigator automatically places landmarks on a large variety of anatomical structures, including the ostia of the coronaries, 3 nadirs, etc. They can be manually adapted as needed.
Meer informatie
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track

Automatic landmarks to stay on track

For additional guidance, HeartNavigator automatically places landmarks on a large variety of anatomical structures, including the ostia of the coronaries, 3 nadirs, etc. They can be manually adapted as needed.
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning

Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning

A single click creates area, perimeter, diameter and distance measurements of anatomical structures for TAVR or TAVI procedures. The measurements are performed within the detected anatomical planes and are shown on the displayed centerline. For all other SHD procedures, manual measurements are provided.

Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning

Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
A single click creates area, perimeter, diameter and distance measurements of anatomical structures for TAVR or TAVI procedures. The measurements are performed within the detected anatomical planes and are shown on the displayed centerline. For all other SHD procedures, manual measurements are provided.

Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning

A single click creates area, perimeter, diameter and distance measurements of anatomical structures for TAVR or TAVI procedures. The measurements are performed within the detected anatomical planes and are shown on the displayed centerline. For all other SHD procedures, manual measurements are provided.
Meer informatie
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning

Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning

A single click creates area, perimeter, diameter and distance measurements of anatomical structures for TAVR or TAVI procedures. The measurements are performed within the detected anatomical planes and are shown on the displayed centerline. For all other SHD procedures, manual measurements are provided.
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications

Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications

The software enhances insight into the distribution of calcifications in the ascending aorta, aortic valve annulus, and left ventricle. By determining the severity and location of calcification, you can avoid potential complications during procedures.

Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications

Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
The software enhances insight into the distribution of calcifications in the ascending aorta, aortic valve annulus, and left ventricle. By determining the severity and location of calcification, you can avoid potential complications during procedures.

Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications

The software enhances insight into the distribution of calcifications in the ascending aorta, aortic valve annulus, and left ventricle. By determining the severity and location of calcification, you can avoid potential complications during procedures.
Meer informatie
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications

Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications

The software enhances insight into the distribution of calcifications in the ascending aorta, aortic valve annulus, and left ventricle. By determining the severity and location of calcification, you can avoid potential complications during procedures.
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning

Automatic view planning aids positioning

HeartNavigator automatically determines the optimal projection angles to use during the procedure. This can avoid the need to acquire multiple aortograms. Projections can be recalled by the tableside for further savings.

Automatic view planning aids positioning

Automatic view planning aids positioning
HeartNavigator automatically determines the optimal projection angles to use during the procedure. This can avoid the need to acquire multiple aortograms. Projections can be recalled by the tableside for further savings.

Automatic view planning aids positioning

HeartNavigator automatically determines the optimal projection angles to use during the procedure. This can avoid the need to acquire multiple aortograms. Projections can be recalled by the tableside for further savings.
Meer informatie
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning

Automatic view planning aids positioning

HeartNavigator automatically determines the optimal projection angles to use during the procedure. This can avoid the need to acquire multiple aortograms. Projections can be recalled by the tableside for further savings.
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation

Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation

You can get real-time feedback to guide navigation through the vasculature. The 3D CT volume rendering of the ascending aorta can be matched with live fluoro to show the exact position of catheters and devices in relation to the reference image. The 3D CT rendering moves in sync with the system's movements during the procedure.

Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation

Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
You can get real-time feedback to guide navigation through the vasculature. The 3D CT volume rendering of the ascending aorta can be matched with live fluoro to show the exact position of catheters and devices in relation to the reference image. The 3D CT rendering moves in sync with the system's movements during the procedure.

Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation

You can get real-time feedback to guide navigation through the vasculature. The 3D CT volume rendering of the ascending aorta can be matched with live fluoro to show the exact position of catheters and devices in relation to the reference image. The 3D CT rendering moves in sync with the system's movements during the procedure.
Meer informatie
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation

Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation

You can get real-time feedback to guide navigation through the vasculature. The 3D CT volume rendering of the ascending aorta can be matched with live fluoro to show the exact position of catheters and devices in relation to the reference image. The 3D CT rendering moves in sync with the system's movements during the procedure.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.