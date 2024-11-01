Increase confidence and ease during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and other challenging SHD procedures. The immersive user experience is highly automated to simplify planning, device selection and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
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Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Product bekijken
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 7 with 12'' flat detector. This high-performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
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