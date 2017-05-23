EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together.
EPIQ CVxi is a new direction for interventional echo guidance, featuring a premium level of clinical performance across a wide range of patients and interventional procedures to meet the challenges of today’s demanding practices. It enables the new EchoNavigatorᴬ.ᴵ. directly on the system, providing a new streamlined workflow experience of live fusion imaging.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn't sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.
Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn't sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.
EPIQ 7 features our most powerful architecture ever applied to ultrasound imaging - touching all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing you to truly experience ultrasound's evolution to a more definitive modality.
When your interventional lab performs a variety of cases, efficient control of applications can promote effective teamwork and care. With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases.
EP navigator facilitates intuitive 3D catheter image guidance during AF ablation procedures. It provides a detailed 3D image of anatomy, which can be precisely registered and overlaid onto 2D live fluoroscopy to support complex procedures.
Increase confidence and ease during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and other challenging SHD procedures. The immersive user experience is highly automated to simplify planning, device selection and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.
A high quality X-ray imaging system can provide critical support during hybrid surgery and endovascular procedures in the same room. But these fixed X-ray systems can also get in the way of staff and other equipment in a crowded room. FlexMove is the solution. This option for our Azurion 7 series with 20'' detector, offers exceptional workflow flexibility for the hybrid OR.
Where more complex minimally invasive procedures are done by surgeons, a Hybrid OR becomes essential. It provides you with the flexibility to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Philips Hybrid OR combines advanced image-guided therapy solutions Getinge’s OR solutions including the operating table, ceiling equipment, laminar airflow, anesthesia, etc. Benefit from excellent imaging and the flexibility of our Azurion imaging system seamlessy integrated with the Maquet Magnus table.
Perform a full spectrum of cardiac and vascular interventions with Philips advanced Allura Xper FD20 X-ray system. Get high resolution imaging support and extra flexibility for mixed-use and dedicated procedures like PTCA.
