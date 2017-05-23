Zoektermen

EchoNavigator

Live echo and live X-ray fusion tool

EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together.

The intuitive EPIQ touch screen on the EPIQ CVxi system allows for seamless switching between live echo and live X-ray views. Quickly manipulate multi-modality layouts, select the 2D/3D views you prefer, and add anatomical markers to aid catheter and device navigation.

Cardiac landmarks and models from echo imaging automatically appear on X-ray, giving you valuable context. Receive step-by-step guidance to create annotations of the optimal transseptal area, and benefit from mitral valve anatomical modeling including mitral valve leaflets.

Gain an optimal clinical view with automatic MPR views based on 3D heart models, including presets for the aortic, mitral and tricuspid valves. MultiVue integration allows you to manipulate the MultiVue planes and select them for fusion view.

